Houston, TX

Homes for sale in Houston: New listings

Houston Digest
 8 days ago

(HOUSTON, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Houston area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Houston-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dvqvm_0cOy4vtv00

4008 Centre Glen Drive, Houston, 77043

3 Beds 4 Baths | $464,995 | Single Family Residence | 2,256 Square Feet | Built in None

Large first floor activity room or bedroom option. Convenient downstairs storage or optional valet. Timeless staircase leads to open great room with fireplace option. Spacious upstairs kitchen with large island overlooking dining area. Perfectly placed powder room with vanity option. Third floor owners suite with large walk-in closet and ample shelving. Attached 2-car garage with storage.

For open house information, contact Centrepark Terrace KHV-Houston

Copyright © 2021 K. Hovnanian Companies, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KH1BN-233860000-233860003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aiNlp_0cOy4vtv00

1601 Milford Street, Houston, 77006

3 Beds 4 Baths | $2,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,382 Square Feet | Built in 1929

Stucco surfaced villa built in 1929 with lots of potential. Approx 2382 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths! Great living area. Office upstairs includes a half bath or could be a 4th bedroom! This home was previously featured in Houston Architectural Guide and considered modern for it's time! Location! Location! Location! Just minutes from Museums, Medical Center, Downtown, Rice University, Greenway & Rice Village. This lovely neighborhood is rich in history and just minutes from so much including Museums, Houston Zoo, Miller Outdoor Theatre, the Metro Rail, and some great local restaurants. Quick and easy access to Downtown, Texas Medical Center, Rice University, the Rice Village, and US-59 too.

For open house information, contact Ginny Janak, Riata Real Estate at 830-875-6017

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-452314)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oU61I_0cOy4vtv00

2408 Peach Lane, Pasadena, 77502

4 Beds 3 Baths | $274,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,217 Square Feet | Built in 1964

This lovely home is located in an established community. The outdoor living is where you really spend your time with a private pool perfect for winding down after a long day. As you enter this beautifully cared home, you are welcomed with high ceilings and an open floor concept. The kitchen has been recently updated and perfect for entertaining guests. Under-counter lighting, granite countertops, all stainless-steel appliances, wine cooler, and an island kitchen overlooking your living space. Gas and electric connections. Bathrooms have been recently updated. The Master bathroom has an oversized standup shower, marble countertops, and a separate vanity area. The guest bathroom is equipped with Bluetooth Stereo Speakers Exhaust Fan with LED Light. Foundation repair 2020, driveway, toilets and two AC units have been replaced less than a year ago. The garage has epoxy flooring, double pane windows in the front of the house, camera system. Entertainment consul included.

For open house information, contact Juan Ollervides, Engel & Volkers Katy at 832-444-2363

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-HTN79737528)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=042MfR_0cOy4vtv00

2913 Chase Cross Lane, Houston, 77047

3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,535 Square Feet | Built in None

The Diana plan is a one-story home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage. The entry opens into the front foyer which leads into the family room. This kitchen offers beautiful counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Open concept floorplan boasts large combined family room and dining area. The primary suite features a sloped ceiling and attractive primary bath. The standard rear covered patio is located off the kitchen/dining area.

For open house information, contact Online Sales Consultant D.R. Horton - Houston South

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-29263-290-29263-292630000-0281)

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houston, TX
With Houston Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

