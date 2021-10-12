House hunting? Check these Cleveland townhomes

(CLEVELAND, OH) If you’re on the market for a home in Cleveland, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Cleveland, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

1411 Rosewood Ave, Lakewood, 44107 2 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Townhouse | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Gorgeous condominium in the heart of Lakewood- all you have to do is move in! This updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home provides everything that you could want with city living. This home has an open concept with tons of natural light and 2 outdoor spaces! The kitchen features a large island great for hosting and opens into a dining area and large living room. Through the sliding doors, you'll find a balcony great for sipping coffee in the morning. A half bath and in suite laundry round up the first floor! Upstairs, you'll find 2 spacious bedrooms complete with their own attached full bathrooms. One bedroom has a private patio. This condo is a must see and includes 2 parking spots! Rosewood Place has an attached parking garage, elevator, and low monthly HOA fees.

15804 Foxglove Ln, Middleburg Heights, 44130 2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Townhouse | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 2005

1,152 square foot townhouse located in Middleburg Heights’ Crystal Lake community. The Crystal Lakes community is the height of convenience with amenities including a lake, pavilion, picnic areas, basketball court, baseball diamond, bocce ball court, playground, grills, and ample lush green space. This particular home was built in 2005. Inside you will find an eat-in cook’s kitchen with oak cabinetry, ample storage, and wrap-around bar counter that flows into the open living room area with warm toned laminate flooring & electric fireplace. Located off of the living room is a partially covered deck space and backyard. Both bedrooms are spacious and flooded with natural light. The master bedroom features large closets & vaulted ceilings. Conveniently located first floor laundry & 1 car attached garage. New roof as of August 30, 2021.

7314 Catlin Ct, Cleveland, 44102 3 Beds 3 Baths | $530,000 | Townhouse | 1,885 Square Feet | Built in 2017

3 bed, 2.5 bath 4-story townhome in Battery Park w/ lake views from every floor! 1st floor bonus room functions as a third bedroom or home office space w/ lake views & custom walk-in closet. The 2nd floor boasts large windows that fill the space with light and gleaming maple hardwood floors. The living room has stunning lake views, a custom media console with accent wall & access to the balcony overlooking the lake. The kitchen has upgraded granite counters with a massive 9ft island w/ seating for 4, extra tall maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, gas 5 burner range, walk-in pantry & upgraded lighting throughout the kitchen & dining room. Half bath for guests. Upstairs, the 3rd floor owner's suite has lake views & is complete w/ a private bath & spacious walk in closet by California Closets, dual vanities, dramatic lighting, granite counters, tile floors, & huge walk-in shower. Second bedroom, second full bath w/ granite counters & upgraded fixtures & a laundry closet w/ shelving round out the 3rd floor. 4th floor extended rooftop terrace offers soaring lake & city views! Other features include upgraded carpeting throughout & custom window treatments w/ remote & top-down options. Wired for a security system w/ sensors & window monitors. Lake, Edgewater Park & Beach accessible through a tunnel in the neighborhood! Easy access to restaurants & bars in Gordon Square, downtown Cleveland & major highways. 100% property tax abatement until 2032. This home is a must see!

4 Hanover Ln, Beachwood, 44122 3 Beds 4 Baths | $324,900 | Townhouse | 2,043 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Live in The Village!!! Enjoy the pool, tennis courts, walking trails, community center, playground, and exercise area. This 3-4 bedroom condo has a soaring, two story great room with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and skylights to brighten the living space. Corner fireplace for those cool nights coming up. Dining area and eat-in kitchen. Newer appliances. Convenient first floor laundry with stackable washer and dryer, freezer and lots of extra cabinets. First Floor Master suite with jetted spa tub and separate shower area. Open loft overlooks living area. 2 spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. 1200 additional sq. feet in lower level can be a guest suite with bedroom, rec room and updated full bath. Small room can be an extra bedroom or office. New furnace and hot water tank. Gated Community.

