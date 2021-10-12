CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

House-hunt Walnut Creek: What’s on the market

Contra Costa Today
Contra Costa Today
 8 days ago

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Walnut Creek-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YnOjv_0cOy4guG00

2642 E 10Th Street, Oakland, 94601

5 Beds 2 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,448 Square Feet | Built in 1906

This Duplex features a lower unit with 3-bedrooms and a full bath, and an upper unit with 2-bedrooms and a full bathroom. Both units have indoor laundry hookups. Several upgrades and amenities have been completed in the last few years, included new pipes, tankless water heaters, and new tile flooring throughout both units. Ideal for homeowners, investors, and/or communal living. The property features a fenced yard with on-premises parking, including access from the side street. Conveniently located less than a mile from the Fruitvale Bart Station, Downtown Oakland, Lake Merritt, shopping, and restaurants: plus, just a few minutes from Alameda, and quick access to the Bay Bridge and downtown San Francisco. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to own a historic investment property and/or residence with proximity to everything the Bay Area has to offer. Professional photos, video, and virtual tour coming soon.

For open house information, contact Bill Donohue, AARE at 760-444-0828

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-SW21149933)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWaSe_0cOy4guG00

6435 Brann, Oakland, 94605

3 Beds 2 Baths | $799,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Heidi McLaughlin - 925-334-0066 - Charming bungalow in a subdivision of Havencourt Addition, in the City of Oakland. The home has received updates over the years and still has some of the original built in that has stood up to time! Need a quite place for work and or a sitting area to reflect your day? It’s just a few steps up the stairs to a bright room with an attached half bath. There is a space in the basement that you can create your personal gym or use as extra storage too! To appreciate the craftmanship of this charming bungalow, stop by and picture yourself settling in this darling home! A short drive to Lake Merritt, well known breweries, restaurants and shops that the City offers as well as easy access to the freeways. OPEN HOUSE Saturday 10/9 and Sunday 10/10 from 12-4pm.

For open house information, contact Heidi McLaughlin, Intero Real Estate Services at 925-371-6500

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40965630)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xxN3t_0cOy4guG00

3830 Howe St, Oakland, 94611

4 Beds 2 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,954 Square Feet | Built in 1904

Kenny Truong - Agt: 510-545-6932 - Hidden gem tucked in the heart of Piedmont Avenue. 2 story home boasts 1,954 sq ft of light & airy living space, hardwood floors, historic craftsman details, endless potential & prime location. Original French doors separate living + dining rooms, which also feat. unique original wood built in shelving, trim, and bay windows. Sprawling eat-in kitchen is tastefully updated w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry. The Staircase to the second floor has a built in “L” bench & hand carved banister. 3 of the charming bedrooms have hardwood floors, original wood details, sunlight, and generous square footage. Huge home office potential! 3830 Howe St also features 2 tiled bathrooms, and huge laundry room w/washer/dryer & custom storage. Located in the Piedmont Avenue neighborhood, close to hip restaurants of Temescal, museums and theaters around Lake Merritt, everyday conveniences of BART, grocery stores, shopping, and more!

For open house information, contact Kenny Truong, eXp Realty of California at 888-584-9427

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40965829)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41yCY2_0cOy4guG00

18729 Loukos Pl, Castro Valley, 94546

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,924 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Chin Fong - 510-449-9131 - Stunning 4 bed/3 bath Single Family Home in wonderful Castro Valley, over 3400sq/ft actual living space. Locate in Quiet Street, Safe Neighborhood, which backs up to the Chabot Swim Club, and at the end of a quiet cup-d-sac Home Great Open Floor Plan, Spacious Living Room & Family Room, Additional bonus room for office or extra space for entertainment, full bath downstairs, Gorgeous Kitchen with Upgrade Granite tile Counters, Wood Cabinets, Huge Oversize Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet, Spectacular Scenic view, Inside Laundry, Double Pane Windows, Central AC & Heater, Private Yard, Easy Access to Freeway & Much More. Membership to the club is guaranteed because of proximity. Close to best schools, shopping, transportation, and Lake Chabot OH 10/9,10/10 1-4pm

For open house information, contact Chin Fong, CORNERSTONE REALTY & MORTGAGE at 510-895-1100

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40970286)

