San Jose, CA

Take a look at these San Jose condominiums on the market now

 8 days ago

(SAN JOSE, CA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of San Jose’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

610 Arcadia Ter 301, Sunnyvale, 94085

3 Beds 2 Baths | $999,900 | Condominium | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1996

A newly upgraded, top floor end-unit condo in the back of a beautiful community located in the heart of the Silicon Valley. This cozy, well maintained 3B/2B flat unit features vaulted ceilings, sun drenched living room and a private balcony with breathtaking tree-top views above the common area. New interior painting, new flooring and new carpet, new recessed lights. Newly painted cabinetry in the kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, adjacent to an indoor laundry room. The spacious and private master suite features newly upgraded master bathroom and walk-in closet. The community offers elegant exterior architecture and landscape, pavilion, playground, and a large community pool. Convenient access to Highway 101, 237, Central Expy, Lawrence Expy, VTA & Caltrain, with ideal commute to major companies like Google, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Intel and Nvidia, as well as many restaurants, schools, supermarkets and event centers. This bright and fabulous home is a MUST SEE!

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81860174)

259 N Capitol Ave 225, San Jose, 95127

2 Beds 2 Baths | $488,000 | Condominium | 955 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Great location & fully remodeled! 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Brand new laminate flooring and new paint throughout. Upgraded kitchen counter tops and cabinets, appliances, fully remodeled bathrooms including newer fixtures, showers and cabinet. Central A/C and heating. HOA fees include water and garbage. Unit comes with 1 assigned covered parking and 1 open parking permit. This gated community features a community center, a gym, a swimming pool and spa. Well maintained landscaping with majestic trees. Easy access to highway 680. Walking distance to Target, Ross, Grocery Outlets, Mashalls, Walgreens, Starbucks, banks, restaurants and gas stations. Near Regional Medical Center, professional medical offices and McKee VTA Lightrail station. No rental restrictions. Community laundry room steps away. Perfect for first time home buyers or investors. For parking during weekend open house, please refer to the picture that shows the parking right next to Shell gas station on N Capitol Ave.

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81865187)

20812 4Th St 23, Saratoga, 95070

2 Beds 2 Baths | $950,000 | Condominium | 1,158 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Welcome to 20812 4th Street, Unit 23, a beautifully updated condominium located in a prime spot of this gated community. This unit features 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths with modern finishes, plenty of storage and abundant natural light. Updated kitchen stainless steel appliances, modern cabinets with granite countertops and mosaic backsplash. Large patio that opens from the living room, creating the indoor to outdoor living effortless. Great community with childrens play area, hot tub, stunning landscaping including majestic redwoods and beautiful ponds throughout. HOA also covers water, gas and garbage. In walking distance to some of Bay Areas finest dining located in downtown Saratoga. Enjoy morning strolls to Wildwood Park, Hakone Japanese Garden or take a bike ride/hike along beautiful trails in the woods. Award winning Saratoga Schools!

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81862226)

505 Cypress Point Dr 82, Mountain View, 94043

2 Beds 1 Bath | $750,000 | Condominium | 843 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Within 10 miles of dozens of Fortune 500 employers, Stanford University, and a half mile from downtown Mountain View's chic restaurants and shopping, Cypress Point Lakes feels far removed from Bay Area bustle due to serene, sylvan setting. Ground floor unit near parking includes hardwood flooring throughout, two large bedrooms, bathroom w/ shower over tub, spacious kitchen w/ beautiful cabinets, granite counters, new stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, and stove, as well as a large private patio w/ great unobstructed sun exposure. HOA dues include water, garbage, exterior maintenance, central pool, two tennis courts, clubhouse and gym, and maintenance of gorgeous grounds replete w/ majestic redwoods, vast greenbelts, calming ponds and streams that attract ducks and other adorable wildlife. Two pets allowed for further life enjoyment and stress reduction. Community FHA-approved for those w/ low down payments but high ambitions, and assigned public schools are excellent.

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81863299)

San Jose Sentinel

Thursday has sun for San Jose — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SAN JOSE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Jose. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Sentinel

Trending lifestyle headlines in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in San Jose, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose Sentinel

San Jose, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
500K+
Views
