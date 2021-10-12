Top condo units for sale in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Lincoln or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Lincoln condos have been selected from our classified listings:

6706 Fairfax Avenue, Lincoln, 68505 2 Beds 1 Bath | $94,900 | Condominium | 942 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This is a superb 55+ condo! This two bed, one bath 942 Sq. ft. condo has been recently renovated and is ready for you. Easy living here with an attached garage, large double front door access, all on one level. Tankless water heater, heat pump, updated finishes and the largest living room space you will find in a condo! Convenient association dues covers snow removal, trash service, lawn care and general area maintenance. All appliances stay, electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator, garage door opener, Stackable washer and Dryer. Convenient parking right next to the front door. Don't miss this one!

1130 H Street, Lincoln, 68508 1 Bed 1 Bath | $85,000 | Condominium | 750 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Angela Coleman, M: 531-205-6556, acoleman@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Enjoy this 1bd/1ba apartment that also includes a large living/dining room with TONS of natural light. Apartment use to be 2 bedroom and could easily be converted back if desired. Monthly HOA includes a large lobby area, laundry room, kitchen/dining area, private storage unit, exercise room, workshop, and feel safe with the building being security protected 24/7! Association dues cover Maintenance, HVAC, utilities, cable, water, garbage, and repairs.

