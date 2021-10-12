CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Listen to Deetranada's "Don Dada": The Ones

 8 days ago
Take away the beat and Deetranada’s “Don Dada” could have easily been included on French Montana’s Cocaine City DVD series. I can imagine the Baltimore MC delivering this type of slick-talking freestyle on the block and everyone around her being like, “You need to get into a studio right now.” She has a cocky swagger that she backs up with the type of words that might start an argument: “How you don’t like me?/You act just like me.” But Deetranada is unbothered by the ill will. In the video, her smile beams as she drifts through a carnival, like she’s boosting her spirits by making a hater’s day just a little bit worse.

Listen to Yeat's "Sick": The Ones

About 20 seconds into Chief Keef’s “War,” the Chicago drill forefather begins to cough. If someone coughed like this next to you, it would be fair to tell them to get it checked out and move far away from them. Though that clip seemed like an accidental moment of genius in Keef’s case, Yeat’s “Sick” is built entirely around his cough. The song, which has a producer credit from EDM giant DeadMau5 (though I find this hard to believe), opens with Yeat damn near regurgitating his last meal as he croons, “Bitch I’m sick and I’m still making hits in the stu,” through showers of AutoTune. At first, it sounds gross yet it slowly becomes compelling as it goes on. It hits its peak of chaos when Yeat casually mutters, “Bitch, I have a Covid and I don’t give a fuck, bitch, I’m still gon’ sip on this wock.” Um, I’m no doctor, but that attitude sounds negligent. Keef would be proud though, and I guess that’s what matters.
BADBADNOTGOOD's 'Talk Memory' is inaccessible to average listener

Following a five-year hiatus from its last release, Toronto group BADBADNOTGOOD has returned with its new album, Talk Memory. The eight-track album features only instrumentals with a heavy jazz influence, making for an ambient listening experience. It boasts impressive features such as saxophonist Terrance Martin (known for his work with Kendrick Lamar) and Brazilian composer Arthur Verocai.
Listen to Kickback's "Luv Jones": The Ones

Kickback wants to make a connection. “Usually I try to leave, tonight I want to stay/Most of these niggas runnin’ game, but I ain’t trying to play,” the Maryland rapper promises on “Luv Jones.” With spacey electronics and a warm guitar lick, the song starts off like a straightforward romance rap. As it goes on, Kickback’s flirting becomes a platform for self-aggrandizement: “Somewhat of a tastemaker, I chase paper/Talk real smooth and blow weed smoke that erase haters.” As if aware he’s drifting away from his goal, he pivots back, offering his potential lover a trip overseas. It feels like a lost cause—he’s too deep in his own head.
this song is sick

Listen to KAYTRANADA's Unreleased Collab with Thundercat, "LALALA"

Every so often, KAYTRANADA will spontaneously upload some unreleased music to SoundCloud. He did just that this afternoon, and these loosies include some rare b-sides, demos, and remixes. Among them is actually a track with iconic bassist Thundercat in which KAYTRANADA bears his own singing voice for the first time.
Conway the Machine

Even though Buffalo, New York’s Griselda collective has had California producer the Alchemist on speed-dial since the mid-2010s, they’ve never stopped rapping like they’re up-and-comers trying to get his attention. Lately, Conway the Machine has been particularly voracious: He’s the only rapper of the bunch to have a full-length collaborative project with the producer, 2020’s short and serrated LULU, under his belt. The gruff slur of Conway’s grit and glamour has become a foil for Alchemist in the same way Earl Sweatshirt’s stoned truisms and Boldy James’s deadpan corner boy tales have; the words open space for Alc’s ever-changing canvases.
Listen to BandGang Lonnie Bands' "Where Is Marshall": The Ones

It’s never been clear where Eminem stands in relation to the current wave of Detroit rap. It seems like the lack of curiosity goes both ways—he doesn’t really pay attention to them, and they generally associate the early 2000s with local Detroit crews like the Street Lord’z and Eastside Chedda Boyz. I’m not complaining! But if there is anything undeniable about Eminem’s early catalog, it’s those handful of Dr. Dre beats (especially “The Real Slim Shady”). Detroit’s BandGang Lonnie Bands recognizes that on “Where Is Marshall,” choosing to glide on an instrumental that places crackling Michigan-style drum patterns and splashes of cowbell over Dre and Mel-Man’s West Coast bounce. Like usual, Lonnie’s drug dealing tales are detailed enough to be included in a book titled How to Sell Dope for Dummies: “You gotta know it ain’t about the play it’s about the touchdown/You gotta know your fiend gon’ come back when his high come down.” Who knows? Maybe this song could even bring Eminem and this new generation of Detroit together.
Listen to NoCap's "Sun Up To Sun Down": The Ones

Don’t let all the singing fool you, NoCap is a lyricist. The Mobile, Alabama crooner now includes subtitles in his music videos because he doesn’t want any of his battle rap style lyrics to go over our heads. His newest single “Sun Up To Dun Down” blends together that wordplay with bars that are more about accepting success than celebrating it. “I’m not afraid to tell you that this new to me,” he says plainly in the beginning, before singing the next couple of lines like he’s been gut-punched. But the real appeal of NoCap is in deciphering his punchlines that are sometimes too wordy, too simple, or completely incomprehensible. I’ll leave you with a few:
Listen to Jack White's New Song "Taking Me Back"

Jack White has released a song he contributed to the video game Call of Duty®: Vanguard. Listen to “Taking Me Back” below. White produced the single at Third Man Studios in Nashville. Hear the track, as well as a stripped-back version called “Taking Me Back (Gently)” and also the Vanguard trailer, below.
Listen to Kev Kash's "Good Day": The Ones

As cliché as it is to spit over a flip of Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day,” this decision just fits Kev Kash’s slice of life raps. For the last couple of months, the smooth-talking Michigan rapper has been giving us a glimpse at his day-to-day with each new single. On “Good Day,” Kev is simultaneously fatalistic and optimistic; he rolls out of bed at midday and immediately contemplates if today could be his last, but he’s comforted by the knowledge that his friends will take care of his kids if anything were to happen. Kev finds the good in any bad situation: “My kids getting some new toys if I make this ride,” he coldly raps. He takes the ups and downs as they come as he tries to make it back to his bed, and then he does it all again when he wakes up the next day.
All Hours EP

For anyone who has ever slouched out of a nightclub in the inhospitable hours of the new day, wondering what on earth they were thinking, Manchester producer Anz’ All Hours offers ample justification that it was all worthwhile. Her debut EP for London independent powerhouse Ninja Tune pays jubilant homage to clubbing and club music with enough genuine joy that it’s enough to make you want to do it all over again, no matter the ringing ears and pounding headache.
Aeon Station Shares New Song "Leaves": Listen

Aeon Station, the new project from the Wrens’ Kevin Whelan, has shared a new song called “Leaves.” It’s the latest single from Observatory, the new LP he recorded with his brother and Wrens guitarist Greg Whelan, the Wrens’ drummer Jerry MacDonald, and Tom Beaujour. Check it out below. “I am...
Wayfinder

Taylor Vick’s records as Boy Scouts are easy to enjoy and even easier to underrate. Her songs move at an ambling pace; the clean-toned guitars pulse gently and the snares are tapped, while her voice never rises above a murmur. If a song from her latest album, Wayfinder, suddenly began playing out loud in a library, no one would raise an eyebrow.
Anjimile Signs to 4AD, Shares New Song "Stranger": Listen

Anjimile has signed to 4AD. His first new single for the label, “Stranger,” is out today. Give it a listen below. “‘Stranger’ is something of a confrontation between my past and present selves in relationship to my trans identity,” Anjimile said in a statement. “I started testosterone about 3 or 4 years ago, and It’s been simultaneously liberating and alarming to note the changes to my mind and body over the years. ‘Stranger’ is an admission to myself that, while I welcome all of those changes—especially the deepening effect of testosterone on my singing and speaking voice—it’s still scary and there is a degree of internal ambivalence to my transition. In transitioning I lost, or gave up, a part of myself. And that is hard to reconcile. ‘Stranger’ is an attempt at some semblance of reconciliation, I guess.”
Musicians on Musicians: CL & Jhené Aiko

Welcome to Rolling Stone’s 2021 Musicians on Musicians package, the annual franchise where two great artists come together for a free, open conversation about life and music. Each story in this year’s series will appear in our November 2021 print issue, hitting stands on November 2nd. “I really want a lot more Asian pop stars,” says CL. The South Korean pop singer, 30, is already doing her part to meet that demand — as is the woman she’s talking to, Jhené Aiko, 33. Both artists started making music at a young age, and they’re both still reaching brand-new peaks in their...
Listen to Father's "Bichon Frise": The Ones

Rap is flooded with gaudy status symbols, but on “Bichon Frise,” Father sets his goals a little higher than Fendi jeans and Maseratis. Over production that sounds like a Bowser Castle level soundtrack, Father details his extravagant taste for just over two minutes, fleshing out an evil plot to achieve world domination by acquiring luxury items. By randomly switching voices and flows, he combines a series of quirky personas into one glorious rap demon. “Might quit, get rich off blow/Buy myself a Bichon Frise,” he raps at the end of the hook; it’s an adorable display of excess.
Ekphrasis

There is a long history of rappers and producers treating their work like fine art, investments in pop culture set to appreciate in value. This fascination goes beyond simply describing a Basquiat painting sitting on a wall or claiming the paper you wrote your verse on belongs in the Louvre. It manifests in different ways, like New Jersey rapper Mach-Hommy selling physical albums for thousands of dollars; or rappers like A$AP Rocky curating their own art exhibits; or artists removing their discographies from major streaming services to funnel access (and profits) directly to the supplier. Fine art and rap music have been intertwined since the genre’s inception, but the modern era has seen an influx of talent claiming the title of high art the genre is continuously denied.
6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Xenia Rubinos, Remi Wolf, Kacy Hill, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from Xenia Rubinos, Remi Wolf, Kacy Hill, Anz, Fire-Toolz, and Charlotte Greve. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Doja Cat Surpasses Drake as Rapper with Most Monthly Spotify Listeners

Doja Cat has eclipsed Drake as the rapper with the most monthly listeners on Spotify. Doja clocked in over 300k more listeners than Drake for a monthly total of 63.6m, while Drake garnered 63.3m, according to the Spotify app. Lil Nas X also had more listeners than Drake, with over...
Listen to Tori Amos' New Song "Spies"

Tori Amos has shared another new single from her upcoming album Ocean to Ocean. “Spies” follows “Speaking With Trees.” The song is about bats and other creatures that came into the Amos family home during the COVID-19 lockdown. Give it a listen below. Ocean to Ocean is out October 29...
Dean Blunt Shares "Stoozy" Dub Remixes: Listen

Dean Blunt has shared two new dub remixes of “Stoozy,” his recent track with A$AP Rocky. Earlier this week, he released a new video for “Urban Hymns,” too, a piece combining some of “Stoozy” with a dub remix of Black Metal 2’s “Mugu.” Listen to both remixes and check out “Urban Hymns” below.
