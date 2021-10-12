Listen to Deetranada’s “Don Dada”: The Ones
Take away the beat and Deetranada’s “Don Dada” could have easily been included on French Montana’s Cocaine City DVD series. I can imagine the Baltimore MC delivering this type of slick-talking freestyle on the block and everyone around her being like, “You need to get into a studio right now.” She has a cocky swagger that she backs up with the type of words that might start an argument: “How you don’t like me?/You act just like me.” But Deetranada is unbothered by the ill will. In the video, her smile beams as she drifts through a carnival, like she’s boosting her spirits by making a hater’s day just a little bit worse.pitchfork.com
