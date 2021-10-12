Listen to Deetranada’s “Don Dada”: The Ones

About 20 seconds into Chief Keef’s “War,” the Chicago drill forefather begins to cough. If someone coughed like this next to you, it would be fair to tell them to get it checked out and move far away from them. Though that clip seemed like an accidental moment of genius in Keef’s case, Yeat’s “Sick” is built entirely around his cough. The song, which has a producer credit from EDM giant DeadMau5 (though I find this hard to believe), opens with Yeat damn near regurgitating his last meal as he croons, “Bitch I’m sick and I’m still making hits in the stu,” through showers of AutoTune. At first, it sounds gross yet it slowly becomes compelling as it goes on. It hits its peak of chaos when Yeat casually mutters, “Bitch, I have a Covid and I don’t give a fuck, bitch, I’m still gon’ sip on this wock.” Um, I’m no doctor, but that attitude sounds negligent. Keef would be proud though, and I guess that’s what matters.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO