Urban home ownership in Fort Worth? These condos are on the market

(FORT WORTH, TX) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Fort Worth’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Fort Worth, pulled from our classifieds:

716 Grove Street, Fort Worth, 76102 2 Beds 4 Baths | $797,900 | Condominium | 2,662 Square Feet | Built in 2006

California dreaming! This is a beautiful contemporary home. upgraded throughout. beautiful finishes and elevator makes it easy for anyone. Bedrooms are on third floor. Open concept throughout. Living room, dining area kitchen, long over sized breakfast bar--- all granite counters. Stainless Viking appliances. A great opportunity to own in this small enclave where some are one million plus!. You will love the high ceilings huge windows and no carpet in this .Lots of beautiful maple flooring. The rear entry oversized garage is so convenient. Rooftop is waiting for your personal touch. The circular wrought stairway leads up- also the elevator. One owner and well kept. call NOW

5055 Ridglea Lane, Fort Worth, 76116 1 Bed 1 Bath | $59,900 | Condominium | 853 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Multiple offers, deadline is Tuesday 5PM, Please submit your highest and best offer. Spacious second floor one bedroom, one bathroom with a private balcony. Kitchen is open to the living space that includes a bar for extra seating. Recently painted with new flooring. Come make this your home!

221 W Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth, 76102 1 Bed 1 Bath | $224,900 | Condominium | 830 Square Feet | Built in 1930

The ONLY condo of this type in the entire building! Private bedroom! Unique view! This floor is the only one of its kind with the original hallways with granite wainscotting, wood doors, transom windows. There are only 3 condos on this floor. Quiet! Easy to use the stairs if you want. ORIGINAL WINDOWS IN CONDO! T&P historic Passenger terminal and corporate office building; offices were converted into condos! Many historic touches throughout! I-30 was relocated, placing the T&P buildings and the Post Office in downtown Fort Worth. Public Art pieces on display in the narrowed Lancaster Ave. FW Water Gardens across the street! More included in the HOA dues here, including cable and internet! West window in bdrm!

4432 Harlanwood Drive, Fort Worth, 76109 2 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Condominium | 1,317 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Charming updated 1st floor condo in the coveted Royale Orleans North. The open floor plan and 9-foot ceilings welcome you into this corner unit across from the pool. The master has a large walk-in closet and both bathrooms have been updated. Full size W&D closet in the kitchen and large pantry offers ample storage.

