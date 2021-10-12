Homes for sale in Portland: New listings

(PORTLAND, OR) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Portland area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

44 Nw Macleay Blvd, Portland, 97210 4 Beds 3 Baths | $780,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,683 Square Feet | Built in 1927

Fantastic rental income! Live on the top & rent out the bottom. Completely remodeled & permitted 1bed/1bath ADU great for Airbnb or multi-generational living w/ ample privacy. Home is charming, cozy, & spacious with new interior paint, wood fireplace, wood floors, tons of built-ins/storage areas, updated appliances, & beautiful tree views along w/ natural light. Great location minutes from WA Park & downtown PDX. Also in a top rated school district with highly desired Lincoln High School!

1012 Se 123Rd Ave, Portland, 97233 3 Beds 2 Baths | $419,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,312 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Fantastic one level ranch on quiet cul-de-sac. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with open floor plan. Tons of updates including brand new interior and exterior painting, new hardwood flooring, new bathrooms, new kitchen, new lightings, new doors, new dishwasher and a lot more. Newer 2016 gas furnace and AC. Private backyard with patio too! [Home Energy Score = 8. HES Report at https://rpt.greenbuildingregistry.com/hes/OR10195127]

9446 N Haven Ave, Portland, 97203 3 Beds 3 Baths | $479,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Come tour this light and bright, corner lot home in this highly desired Portsmouth neighborhood! This home features a spacious living area that flows right into the dining room and kitchen which leads to the generous outdoor space with a gas BBQ hook up and room for all your gardening needs. Upstairs features 3 oversized bedrooms including a spacious master suite with a walk-in closet, double vanity and a bright skylight. Easy access to St Johns, Cathedral park, schools and shopping.

1214 Ne 108Th Ave, Vancouver, 98664 3 Beds 1 Bath | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 943 Square Feet | Built in 1967

You are going to love this adorable, updated brick home with shiplap, gas fireplace, kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops. Laminate flooring throughout, Newly updated bathroom. A Large 10x30 shop with power, covered patio, water feature with deck. New Roof in 2015. Quick access to freeway and shopping. One level living! Do not hesitate on seeing this home.Open House 10/9 11am-1pm

