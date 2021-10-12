Life Schools receive $4,000 grant

The City of Bishop Police Department has been awarded a grant from TxDot, marking the first time the police department has ever received funds from the state agency. The TxDot Impaired Driving Mobilization Grant Award for the Bishop Police Department was accepted by council members during a Bishop City Council meeting held Wednesday, Sept. 29. Bishop Police Chief Edward Day said the department had applied for a Special TxDot STEP Grant, which stands for Special Traffic Enforcement Program. The total award is $8,000, which will be used as overtime revenue to put additional officers on the streets between 6 p.m. and 6 a.mm, in order to conduct DWI enforcement operations during high areas of the year such as New Year’s Eve and Spring Break, Chief Day said. “We break it down to about 90 hours of overtime per period,” Chief Day said, adding that TxDot refers to four specific periods throughout the year.Bishop has two zones that are targeted based on TxDot crash data on persons killed, Chief Day said. They are Hwy 77 and Business 77 and will be known as zones one and two, respectively. This is an 80/20 grant where TxDot pays 80 percent of overtime while the city pays 20 percent. “So for every $100 worked, they would reimburse $80 and we will cover $20,” Chief Day told council members. “It won’t be an increase to our budget, we’ll use overtime funds already set aside for that.” Chief Day said the TxDot Grant Award would pave the way for new funding possibilities.

BISHOP, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO