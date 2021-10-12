CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Life Schools receive $4,000 grant

waxahachietx.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dollar General Literacy Foundation has announced the recent award of $4,000 to Life Schools as part of more than $195,000 in youth literacy grants to Texas teachers, libraries and nonprofit organizations. The grants awarded to Texas organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 46,032 residents.

www.waxahachietx.com

Comments / 0

Related
easttexasradio.com

NLHS HOSA Receives Grant From Carter BloodCare

The Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) at North Lamar High School recently received a $1,000 grant from Carter BloodCare. The Great Grants Program rewards schools that participate in supporting community blood supply by hosting blood drives. Carter BloodCare believes high schools are at the forefront of instilling blood donation as a life-long practice in young people.
EDUCATION
Recorder

Frontier, Greenfield Commonwealth Virtual School receive career-curriculum grants

The Greenfield Commonwealth Virtual School and Frontier Regional High School were both awarded state grants to develop Innovation Pathways early career programs for students. The state launched these programs in 2017 to help students develop knowledge and skills related to a chosen field of study before they graduate high school. Many of the early career programs are in STEM-related fields, including advanced manufacturing, information technology, environmental and life sciences, health care and social assistance, and business and finance, according to a press release.
GREENFIELD, MA
krcgtv.com

Boonville animal shelter receives $200k grant

BOONVILLE — On Wednesday, Second Chance animal shelter received the news that they had won a $200,000 grant from Veterans United Home Loans. Second Chance's executive director, Giulia Hall, said she and her team could not believe it. "Our volunteers and myself yesterday were like hyperventilating and running around like...
BOONVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
West Virginia State
Globe Gazette

ISU Extension receives local grant

Local farmer Rodney and Loretta Koch recently directed a $2,500 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Mitchell County. According to a news release, the organization will use the funds to support the Mitchell County Farm Safety Day camp held annually during National...
IOWA STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Makerspace Receives $99,781 Grant

FRAMINGHAM – Today, October 5, the Baker-Polito Administration announced $1.075 million in grants to 28 organizations in 22 communities throughout the Commonwealth to strengthen community-based innovation and entrepreneurship. Among the grants was $99.781 to the Framingham Makerspace Inc. The sixth round of the Collaborative Workspace Program, administered by MassDevelopment, aims...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas groups receive state education grants

The Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), and Arkansas State University's Childhood Services and its sponsored initiative, the Arkansas Out of School Network, have awarded $5.2 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) ESSER III grant funding to 44 afterschool, summer, and extended-year learning programs across the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Life Schools#Donorschoose#Dollar General#Dgliteracy Org
myrgv.com

TSTC Foundation receives $310,250 grant

Leaders from Texas State Technical College and the Rio-South Texas Education and Community Development Foundation Inc. (RSTEF) gathered Thursday, Sept. 30, at TSTC’s Harlingen campus to celebrate a $310,250 grant to The TSTC Foundation for TSTC’s Biomedical Equipment Technology program and The TSTC Foundation’s Goal Line Assistance Scholarship. The RSTEF...
HARLINGEN, TX
knsiradio.com

Anna Marie’s Alliance Receives $550,000 Grant

(KNSI) — The Office of Violence Against Women has given Anna Marie’s Alliance in St. Cloud a three-year, $550,000 grant. The grant will be used for a program to provide supervised visitation services to families impacted by domestic violence. Anna Marie’s, Stearns County, and Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid are teaming up for the program. Supervised visitation and custody exchanges reduce the risks for victims, survivors, and children or trying to leave a domestic violence situation. It also helps to negotiate custody safely. This grant will also help secure federal funding to focus on families with domestic abuse and domestic violence history.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
pacific.edu

Dugoni School of Dentistry Receives Delta Dental Community Care Foundation Grant

Funding supports patient emergency fund, care for military veterans and dental hygiene mobile education program. People across Northern California who face challenges accessing oral health care will benefit from a recent grant to University of the Pacific, Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry from the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation.
STOCKTON, CA
kingsvillerecord.com

Bishop Police Dept. receives TxDot Grant

The City of Bishop Police Department has been awarded a grant from TxDot, marking the first time the police department has ever received funds from the state agency. The TxDot Impaired Driving Mobilization Grant Award for the Bishop Police Department was accepted by council members during a Bishop City Council meeting held Wednesday, Sept. 29. Bishop Police Chief Edward Day said the department had applied for a Special TxDot STEP Grant, which stands for Special Traffic Enforcement Program. The total award is $8,000, which will be used as overtime revenue to put additional officers on the streets between 6 p.m. and 6 a.mm, in order to conduct DWI enforcement operations during high areas of the year such as New Year’s Eve and Spring Break, Chief Day said. “We break it down to about 90 hours of overtime per period,” Chief Day said, adding that TxDot refers to four specific periods throughout the year.Bishop has two zones that are targeted based on TxDot crash data on persons killed, Chief Day said. They are Hwy 77 and Business 77 and will be known as zones one and two, respectively. This is an 80/20 grant where TxDot pays 80 percent of overtime while the city pays 20 percent. “So for every $100 worked, they would reimburse $80 and we will cover $20,” Chief Day told council members. “It won’t be an increase to our budget, we’ll use overtime funds already set aside for that.” Chief Day said the TxDot Grant Award would pave the way for new funding possibilities.
BISHOP, TX
WTKR News 3

LINK of Hampton Roads receives national renovation grant

LINK of Hampton Roads has unveiled critical renovations made to their emergency services center, which serves about 26,000 people in need yearly. LINK is the largest homeless provider on the Peninsula, providing those in need with food, clothing, shelter and social services.
HOMELESS
The Brunswick News

Rise Risley project receives $100,000 grant

A local effort to create a community resource center in Brunswick that will serve the community’s most vulnerable families received a significant show of support last week. The Rise Risley initiative, led by Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority and supported by numerous groups and volunteers, will receive a $100,000 grant through USA Today Network’s “A Community Thrives” program.
BRUNSWICK, GA
sullivan-times.com

Shelburn receives $25,000 grant to restore community building

The town of Shelburn has been awarded a $25,000 grant from the. Sullivan County Community Foundation (see related story) to fund. improvements and renovations to the town’s community building. The community building is essential for hosting local receptions,. conferences, meetings, parties, festivals, etc. Additionally, the. establishment accommodates the Shelburn Police...
SHELBURN, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy