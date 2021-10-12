CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Brooklyn

 8 days ago

(BROOKLYN, NY) If you’re on the market for a home in Brooklyn, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ojk2d_0cOy3etL00

59-44 164 Street, Fresh Meadows, 11365

3 Beds 2 Baths | $818,918 | Townhouse | 1,428 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Location , Location, Location. FLUSHING!!! Semi -Detached Townhouse!!! 3 exposures S/W/E . Nearby 164 St & Horace Harding Parkway . Near by Queens Presbyterian Hospital & Main Street. Convenient to All. Easy commute with Bus Q 65 /Q17 to flushing Main Street & Q 88 to Queens Center / Elmhurst. 3 bedrooms 2 Full bathrooms. Plenty of storage.Walk in basement with OSE from Side door & Backyard door . Side yard can easily walk from house front to rear of entertainment backyard , above ground Swimming Pool for kids have fun in summer. Front yard Rock garden style with Less yard work . Easy Maintain. SOLD AS IS condition!!! Lot size 22.42 x 97.42 , Building size 20x42 , Zone R4/R5B .1 car Garage & 1 parking space.

For open house information, contact Amy Qiu, Winzone Realty Inc at HOM-ES3-68@GMAILCOM

Copyright © 2021 OneKey MLS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4STnxJ_0cOy3etL00

269 Warren St., Brooklyn, 11201

4 Beds 4 Baths | $6,300,000 | Townhouse | 3,678 Square Feet | Built in 1899

Beautiful single-family townhouse in the heart of the sought-after neighborhood of Cobble Hill. Set on a tranquil, tree-lined street, 269 Warren Street is a wonderful example of a tastefully restored 19th-century home. Cherished by the same family for close to 20 years and because of its beauty featured in film, television, and documentary productions. With 3,678 square feet of interior living space, plus a full cellar and a beautiful mature private 1,040 square foot rear garden, there is plenty of space to call home. Lovely garden frontage with original ironwork fencing and a rarely seen garden gas lamp. Enter through the restored double doors at the top of the stoop, to the open parlor floor with 11 ceilings, decorative restored ceiling moldings, original floors, and a sweeping mahogany staircase. The front grand parlor room features the original pier mirror between the floor-to-ceiling windows and an original restored working fireplace with an Alabama marble surround. The rear parlor room has three large windows overlooking the mature lush garden and yet another marble fireplace surrounded by built-in bookcases. At the garden level, with its own separate mudroom entryway under the stoop, you will find a separate dining room with a Connemara marble mantle working fireplace and original parquet and inlay wood floor. The kitchen has multiple built-in closets, all modern appliances (Viking stove, Miele dishwasher, Liebherr fridge/freezer), and a Carrara marble side counter with reclaimed wood floating shelves above, as well as a central wooden butcher block island. A half bathroom can also be found at this level. From the kitchen, you can enter out into the garden. Mature shrubs and plantings, two paved al fresco dining areas, and a winding pathway make this garden oasis very special. There is also a full cellar floor below the garden level, with tons of storage and room for a workout space. The second-floor master wing features an oversized front bedroom facing the picturesque tree-lined street, with a sitting area, wood-burning Alabama marble surround fireplace, and a wall of built-in closets. The master bathroom has a large walk-in shower, double vanity with Carrara marble top, and porcelain tiled floor. On this floor is another garden-facing bedroom, that can also be used as a study, with a full bathroom and multiple closets. On the top floor light floods in through the skylights above, onto the open rec room with a separate built-in study area and a full chalkboard wall for endless fun. The two spacious bedrooms on this floor, one looking out onto the garden and one onto treetops of Warren Street are of equal size with bright large windows, custom closets and are separated by a Jack and Jill bathroom with double vanity, bath, and shower overhead. The large, windowed laundry room with a utility sink can also be found on this floor. Located equidistant between the many dining and shopping options of Court Street and Smith Street, with easy subway access, this is a coveted Cobble Hill location. Experience Brooklyn townhouse living at its finest at 269 Warren Street. Contact us today for your private tour.

For open house information, contact Katriona Kearney, Engel & Volkers Brooklyn DUMBO at 718-643-6312

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12xYAb_0cOy3etL00

2927 Miles Avenue, Bronx, 10465

4 Beds 2 Baths | $549,000 | Townhouse | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Charming One Family Brick Attached Home In Prime Throgs Neck Location. Spacious Home Style With 3 Bedroom Duplex, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Completely Finished Walkin 1 Bedroom Suite Or In Law Setting, Private Yard, Deck & Driveway. Won't last!

For open house information, contact Aileen Padilla, Boutique Realty at 917-680-1428

Copyright © 2021 OneKey MLS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LYbeU_0cOy3etL00

137-66 70Th Rd, Kew Garden Hills, 11367

3 Beds 3 Baths | $965,000 | Townhouse | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This is a must-see Magnificent Brick House in the most desirable part of Kew Garden Hills, it is in completely renovated condition and is ready to move right in to. Enjoy all the amenities this house has to offer such as, Pella windows, new roof, new insulation, new upgraded electric system/panel, new boiler and plumbing system, Fujitsu air conditioners in every room, wall to wall custom made closets, granite and marble counter tops, gorgeous kitchen, custom bathrooms, radiant heated floors. beautiful hard wood floors, gorgeous moldings This house has 3BR, 2.5 BA, spacious open- layout living room and dining room , huge walk in separate entrance basement with 2 exits. private fenced in large brick- paved back yard. Perfect for entertaining guests and having kids play safely. Private driveway. R4b zoning easy conversion to 2 family.

For open house information, contact Joshua Kariyev, Astor Brokerage Ltd at 718-263-4500

Copyright © 2021 OneKey MLS.

