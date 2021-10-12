Check out these townhomes for sale in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Bronx’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

683 Lorimer Street, Williamsburg, 11211 4 Beds 1 Bath | $1,999,000 | Townhouse | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1899

Development Opportunity in Prime Williamsburg! This property is a great development opportunity, or a condo alternative located only 2 short blocks away from McCarren Park right on Lorimer and Frost St. It has an excellent location right on the border of Greenpoint and Williamsburg. It is surrounded by the trendiest restaurants, stores, shops and so much more. Only 4 short blocks away from Lorimer St L train and 5 blocks from Metropolitan Ave L and G trains. Total buildable square foot is 5,000. Currently it is a 3-story single family with full finished basement and backyard. Lot: 25 x 100 ft Bld: 25 x 37 ft Zoning: M1-2/R6B, MX-8 FAR: 0.96; MAX FAR: 2 Taxes: $4,410/Yr Zoning analysis is available upon request!

For open house information, contact Robert Napolitano, Capri Jet Realty Corp at 718-388-2188

14 Gavin Street, Yonkers, 10701 2 Beds 1 Bath | $338,193 | Townhouse | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Do not miss out on this cozy 2BR home that has been recently renovated with contemporary design. You will love the updated kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, modern bath, and gleaming hardwood floors. Love to entertain outdoors? This home boasts a beautiful level yard with mature perennial gardens that accentuate the exterior space. Centrally located to all shops, buses, and highways. **This home is part of the Yonkers Affordable Housing Program. You must be approved according to their guidelines in order to purchase this home.**

For open house information, contact Stephen Zondorak, Exp Realty at 888-276-0630

1319 Clay Avenue, Bronx, 10456 3 Beds 2 Baths | $629,999 | Townhouse | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1901

Developers Dream! R7-1 zoning in Claremont Village to build a 16 unit property with next door as a package deal: 1319 Clay Ave (33.33 x 82.5 lot) & MLS #6127075 (sold separately) 1321 Clay Ave (16.67 x 82.5) total lot size- 50 x 82.5. Current property is a single family includes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a finished walkout basement + driveway. Very low taxes! Conveniently located near shops, eateries + transit.

For open house information, contact John Lajara, Exp Realty at 888-276-0630

205 Carol Avenue, Pelham, 10803 4 Beds 3 Baths | $677,000 | Townhouse | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Tudor townhouse located in the heart of the Village, just a stroll to Metro North RR (30 minutes to Grand Central), Pelham Picture House, parks, playground, award winning restaurants, highly-ranked Colonial Elementary School, Pelham Middle School and Pelham Memorial High School, and much more. This charming brick town home, offers a spacious living room with limestone wood-burning fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen, 4 Bedrooms 2.1 baths, walk out basement with laundry facilities, work-shop and attached garage, leading to the court yard. Enjoy an easy lifestyle and lots of architectural charm!

For open house information, contact Rosalie Kravitz, Kravitz, REALTORS, Ltd. at 914-738-7777