Atlanta, GA

Urban home ownership in Atlanta? These condos are on the market

 8 days ago

(ATLANTA, GA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Atlanta or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Atlanta, pulled from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GsOzf_0cOy3Abf00

215 Piedmont Ne, Atlanta, 30303

2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Condominium | 931 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in heart of Downtown. Close to GSU campus, shopping and restaurants. No rental restrictions! Association fees include: Electric, gas, water, workout facility, pool maintenance, janitorial for common areas, maintenance inside & on grounds, trash, sewage, & 24 hr concierge/security! You must park in visitor parking lot on right side of building and sign in at the front desk.

For open house information, contact SHAHEEN DOSSANI, Realties USA at 678-908-3090

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6895183)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tFsi5_0cOy3Abf00

1322 Euclid Avenue Ne, Atlanta, 30307

1 Bed 1 Bath | $175,000 | Condominium | 759 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Charming condo near Little Five Points! Great location on second floor in boutique community of only 12 units in scenic Candler Park. This cozy unit features ample natural light, hardwood floors in main living area, in unit laundry, off-street parking lot with assigned parking space, secured building entry door and low HOA fees. Quiet street but close to everything Atlanta has to offer. The Candler Park neighborhood encompasses beautiful parks and trails as well as unique shops and restaurants. Minutes from the Atlanta Beltline, Zoo Atlanta, Inman Park, the Interstate, Freedom Park, Emory University and more!

For open house information, contact TODD LEMOINE, Keller Williams Realty Atlanta Partners at 678-775-2600

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6949988)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=359bGw_0cOy3Abf00

6851 Roswell Road Ne # Q17, Sandy Springs, 30328

3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Condominium | 1,469 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Great buy for this large 3bd/2ba condo on the Top flr, balcony on the front with a view to a quite cul-de-sac. Master has double sinks & a huge walk in closet. Property can be deep cleaned and crisp. Turn this condo into your own and rewards of ownership. Pool, club house, tennis courts, play ground and much more. Has Newer Roof and outside has recently been redone as well. Close to all of life's commodities: New Mercedes-Benz HQ, 400, 285, parks, schools, restaurants, banks. Its a Must See unit!

For open house information, contact Network Team, Engel & Volkers Atlanta North Fulton at 678-573-6930

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-FRM6698525)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48bJXU_0cOy3Abf00

1430 Dresden Drive, Brookhaven, 30319

2 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Condominium | 1,174 Square Feet | Built in 2008

This beautiful condo unit at Village Place Brookhaven is a MUST SEE! Open kitchen with breakfast bar and stone counter tops. Hardwood floors in main living areas with 10' ceilings throughout. Master Suite with large walk in closet and spacious master bath with double vanity stone counter tops and subway tile shower/tub. This unit has tons of natural light and is a perfect roommate floor plan! The oversized balcony is great for relaxing or entertaining! Walk to restaurants, shopping and is convenient to parks. Easy access to Buckhead, Midtown and Downtown Atlanta.

For open house information, contact Estrella Teilhaber, Keller Williams Realty Chattahoochee North, LLC at 678-578-2700

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6913050)

See more property details

