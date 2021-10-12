These houses are for sale in Dallas

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(DALLAS, TX) Looking for a house in Dallas? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Dallas listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xb3A2_0cOy39oB00

4635 Westside Drive, Highland Park, 75209

3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,895,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,022 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Experience this sleek & modern coastal new construction designed & built by M&E Development in West Highland Park available Fall of 2021. This 4,000 trophy residence features distinctive amenities & bespoke decorative elements including archways, white oak cabinetry, & one of a kind marble stone, for a unique showcase of design, technique & presentation. The lower level is ideal for entertaining, featuring expansive spaces, gourmet kitchen w Thermador appliances, flex space, & outdoor living. Retire to the spa inspired Owner's suite w bonus room, separate his and hers closets & vanities, & a soaking tub encased in marble. For the most discerning of buyers who appreciate the smallest of details, this is the one.

For open house information, contact Jessica Koltun, Jessica Koltun at 214-862-2284

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14609540)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Tlsd_0cOy39oB00

10633 Saint Lazare Drive, Dallas, 75229

4 Beds 3 Baths | $840,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,788 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Beautifully updated, one story ranch in a great cul-de-sac lot in prime Dallas location, Les Jardins neighborhood. Home features spacious bedrooms, flex living areas, plantation shutters throughout, and a great chef's kitchen with Viking, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. The backyard is gorgeous with outdoor bbq, pool, waterfall spa, and mature trees. The neighborhood is centrally located & zoned for the award-winning Withers Elem., close to N.Dallas Toll, great shopping, highly ranked private schools & fantastic restaurants, a 15 min. from Love Field, 20 min. from DFW Airport. Sellers are willing to offer a credit to add to a remodeling budget!

For open house information, contact Catherine Cole, Compass RE Texas, LLC. at 214-814-8100

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14674824)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EphmU_0cOy39oB00

9428 Eddy Sass Court, Dallas, 75227

4 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,794 Square Feet | Built in 1987

MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED. SHOWING THROUGH MONDAY 1PM. ALL OFFERS DUE MONDAY OCT 11 AT 5PM. Welcome home! Close to Cedar Run Park, this spacious home offers 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with charming curb appeal and a nice backyard just waiting for all your ideas. The open Living area offers a brick fireplace and is light and bright with vaulted ceilings and laminate throughout, with carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen offers granite, SS appliances and plenty of cabinet space. The Primary Suite is located on the first floor and features a large walk-in closet. Bonus Living Area or Game Room upstairs with the additional beds. Garage in rear. See it and love it! Schedule your showing today!...

For open house information, contact Alan Schrock, Keller Williams Urban Dallas at 214-234-8000

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14686018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cbgiq_0cOy39oB00

9681 Glengreen Drive, Dallas, 75217

3 Beds 2 Baths | $168,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,048 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Move-in ready 3 bedrooms with lots of natural light & 2 baths, large back yard. Nice living room adjacent to the formal dining room. Beautiful kitchen with plenty of cabinets. This is a nice home to enjoy beautiful memories with your family & flooring throughout to give you a sense of comfort and relaxation when you move in. Financing Available

For open house information, contact Will Puente, Savvy Way Realty Inc. at 888-909-9914

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14652513)

