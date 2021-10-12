These houses are for sale in Dallas

(DALLAS, TX) Looking for a house in Dallas? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

4635 Westside Drive, Highland Park, 75209 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,895,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,022 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Experience this sleek & modern coastal new construction designed & built by M&E Development in West Highland Park available Fall of 2021. This 4,000 trophy residence features distinctive amenities & bespoke decorative elements including archways, white oak cabinetry, & one of a kind marble stone, for a unique showcase of design, technique & presentation. The lower level is ideal for entertaining, featuring expansive spaces, gourmet kitchen w Thermador appliances, flex space, & outdoor living. Retire to the spa inspired Owner's suite w bonus room, separate his and hers closets & vanities, & a soaking tub encased in marble. For the most discerning of buyers who appreciate the smallest of details, this is the one.

10633 Saint Lazare Drive, Dallas, 75229 4 Beds 3 Baths | $840,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,788 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Beautifully updated, one story ranch in a great cul-de-sac lot in prime Dallas location, Les Jardins neighborhood. Home features spacious bedrooms, flex living areas, plantation shutters throughout, and a great chef's kitchen with Viking, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. The backyard is gorgeous with outdoor bbq, pool, waterfall spa, and mature trees. The neighborhood is centrally located & zoned for the award-winning Withers Elem., close to N.Dallas Toll, great shopping, highly ranked private schools & fantastic restaurants, a 15 min. from Love Field, 20 min. from DFW Airport. Sellers are willing to offer a credit to add to a remodeling budget!

9428 Eddy Sass Court, Dallas, 75227 4 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,794 Square Feet | Built in 1987

MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED. SHOWING THROUGH MONDAY 1PM. ALL OFFERS DUE MONDAY OCT 11 AT 5PM. Welcome home! Close to Cedar Run Park, this spacious home offers 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with charming curb appeal and a nice backyard just waiting for all your ideas. The open Living area offers a brick fireplace and is light and bright with vaulted ceilings and laminate throughout, with carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen offers granite, SS appliances and plenty of cabinet space. The Primary Suite is located on the first floor and features a large walk-in closet. Bonus Living Area or Game Room upstairs with the additional beds. Garage in rear. See it and love it! Schedule your showing today!...

9681 Glengreen Drive, Dallas, 75217 3 Beds 2 Baths | $168,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,048 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Move-in ready 3 bedrooms with lots of natural light & 2 baths, large back yard. Nice living room adjacent to the formal dining room. Beautiful kitchen with plenty of cabinets. This is a nice home to enjoy beautiful memories with your family & flooring throughout to give you a sense of comfort and relaxation when you move in. Financing Available

