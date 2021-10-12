Homes for sale in Seattle: New listings

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(SEATTLE, WA) Looking for a house in Seattle? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Seattle-curious, take a look at these listings today:

14045 Ne 6Th Place, Bellevue, 98007

5 Beds 3 Baths | $3,998,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,900 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Visionaries welcome! Situated at the end of a private lane is your once in a lifetime opportunity to own this mid-century modern home on nearly 4 acres, minutes to every major company and highway in Bellevue. If you want acreage and the feel of your own country estate, this is the property you have been looking for. You'll love the pond, towering evergreens, and legacy rhododendrons, it's like owning your own nursery. There is a detached carport which is perfect for the hobbyist.

9021 Ne 188Th Place, Bothell, 98011

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,398,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Beautiful ONE STORY, thoughtful floor plan, over 1/2 acre! Desirable Bothell location, quiet cul-de-sac. Kitchen w/quality cabinets, granite countertops. Formal dining/living w/fireplace, family room opens to partially covered patio, well maintained in-ground pool, hot tub, pool-house. Four spacious bedrooms, 2 w/bathrooms. Paved driveway accommodates approximately 12 cars. Extra large office w/separate entrance & bath, ample storage, 2 hot water heaters, security system. Park - like setting, mature landscaping. Presidential Roof approximately 40 yrs life available. Great possibility for Adult Care Hm. Easy access to shopping, schools, 405. Short walking distance to Bothell High!

14712 57Th Ave S, Tukwila, 98168

5 Beds 3 Baths | $790,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,240 Square Feet | Built in 1963

VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS of the breathtaking Cascade Mtns out the main floor picture windows. Central A/C! Enjoy epic sunrises w/coffee on large main deck & patios. Main floor includes 3bds-2bths, beautifully remodeled kitchen, grand brick fireplace and gorgeous hardwood floors. Downstairs has separate entrance, full kitchen, utility room w/2 bds-1 full bath plus den/office/gym space. Large 2nd detached garage/shop/possible ADU on lower half of property w/bath & electricity. Great space for home business. HUGE lot is shy only 112ft of sub dividable possibilities for 2nd build (buyer must verify). Tons of parking for all your toys. Convenient, central location, 5 min to Airport, 10 min to Seattle. Immediate Income producing property! A must see!

9308 135Th Place Ne, Redmond, 98052

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,340,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,170 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Perfect neighborhood and location you've been waiting for--very sought-after Willows Crest HOA in close-in N. Rose Hill, Very nice two story home with 3 Bed and Den upstairs, Den can be 4th bed, Master with private bath, Vaulted ceilings, formal dining rm, Open Kitchen with eating space, to nice size family rm w/gas fireplace , slider out to large patio for summer BBQs, Big three car garage. Big common.playground. Very social n'hood. Close to MS/Google/Facebook, DT Kirkland/Redmond, I-405.

