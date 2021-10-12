Check out these houses for sale in Baltimore

(BALTIMORE, MD) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Baltimore area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

7633 Coachlight Lane, Ellicott City, 21043 2 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 954 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in much sought after Woodland Village! The unit has stainless steel appliances, spacious living/dining room combo, gas heat, central AC, fireplace, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, wall to wall carpet, ceramic tile, and blinds. This one will not last! Make your offer now!

4221 Belmar Avenue, Baltimore, 21206 4 Beds 2 Baths | $224,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1919

Single family home SOLD AS IS . Features 3 levels. Partially finished basement with extra possible bedroom and a workshop. There is an exit from the basement that leads to a private backyard with trees , shade and a garage. The kitchen has been redone with modern cabinets . This property has plenty of room inside and out. Bring your ideas and make this house your own with a little TLC.

29 North Symington Avenue, Baltimore, 21228 1 Bed 1 Bath | $975 | Single Family Residence | 1,592 Square Feet | Built in 1938

1 Bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Baltimore County. This apartment is on the upper floor of a townhouse. Has eat in kitchen with range, refrigerator, and pantry. Nice size living room and bedroom with wall to wall carpet. No smoking. Will consider your cat.

