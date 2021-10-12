Check out these houses for sale in Baltimore

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(BALTIMORE, MD) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Baltimore area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Baltimore-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v64FH_0cOy372j00

7633 Coachlight Lane, Ellicott City, 21043

2 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 954 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in much sought after Woodland Village! The unit has stainless steel appliances, spacious living/dining room combo, gas heat, central AC, fireplace, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, wall to wall carpet, ceramic tile, and blinds. This one will not last! Make your offer now!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GAjCG_0cOy372j00

4221 Belmar Avenue, Baltimore, 21206

4 Beds 2 Baths | $224,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1919

Single family home SOLD AS IS . Features 3 levels. Partially finished basement with extra possible bedroom and a workshop. There is an exit from the basement that leads to a private backyard with trees , shade and a garage. The kitchen has been redone with modern cabinets . This property has plenty of room inside and out. Bring your ideas and make this house your own with a little TLC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OqqW5_0cOy372j00

29 North Symington Avenue, Baltimore, 21228

1 Bed 1 Bath | $975 | Single Family Residence | 1,592 Square Feet | Built in 1938

1 Bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Baltimore County. This apartment is on the upper floor of a townhouse. Has eat in kitchen with range, refrigerator, and pantry. Nice size living room and bedroom with wall to wall carpet. No smoking. Will consider your cat.

The Baltimorean

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Baltimore

(BALTIMORE, MD) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Baltimore, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimorean

