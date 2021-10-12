Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Fairfield

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(FAIRFIELD, CT) If you’re on the market for a home in Fairfield, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vim0w_0cOy35HH00

11 Court A, Bld 15, Bridgeport, 06610

2 Beds 1 Bath | $67,000 | Townhouse | 675 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Light and bright 2 BR townhouse in Success Village. Completely remodeled just move in condition. Sale will include all of the furniture if buyers desire, owners moving out of the country. CC only $550 per month included tax, heat, water, maintenance. Cash only, owner occupied and buyer must be approved by the board.

For open house information, contact Iwona Niedzwiecki, Global Real Estate Services, LLC at 203-378-1800

Copyright © 2021 SmartMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTMLS-170422181)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aO2IA_0cOy35HH00

349 Court D, Bld 48, Bridgeport, 06610

2 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Townhouse | 643 Square Feet | Built in 1943

Completely updated 2 BR townhouse on Bridgeport/ Stratford line. Just move in. CC only $550 includes taxes, heat, water, cooking gas. Only owner occupied, buyer must be approved by the board, cash sale.

For open house information, contact Iwona Niedzwiecki, Global Real Estate Services, LLC at 203-378-1800

Copyright © 2021 SmartMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTMLS-170426169)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zvcZn_0cOy35HH00

245 Success Ave, Bld 13, Bridgeport, 06610

2 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Townhouse | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Own for less than you rent! Come see this large 2nd floor, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with hardwood floors throughout, eat in kitchen, large living room, lots of closets, great layout! The best part is the low fees that include heat, hot water, taxes, and ground maintenance. Unit has to be Owner occupied and contingent on board approval. Cash offers only. Please submit offer with proof of funds.

For open house information, contact Pilar Camacho, Keller Williams Realty Prtnrs. at 203-459-4663

Copyright © 2021 SmartMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTMLS-170399518)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dUicD_0cOy35HH00

35 Court D Building 26, Bridgeport, 06610

2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,000 | Townhouse | 622 Square Feet | Built in 1943

Beautiful End Unit Townhouse located on the Bridgeport/Stratford line. 2 miles, 7 minutes close to Stratford Metro-North Train Station. Unit has been freshly painted. Features an eat in kitchen with center island, Granite Countertop, newer Gas stove, refrigerator, and stackable front loading washer and dryer, faucet and cabinet hardware. Also Dishwasher and Above Stove Microwave. Open floor plan to the living room. The 2nd floor features 2 bedrooms with large closet. Bathroom features tiled floors and walls, Beautiful Baths Of Distinction’s Hotel Collection claw foot tub with Faucet pack and Shower and newer toilet. Upgrades throughout unit include newer flooring, electrical, exterior doors and storm doors, solid interior wood doors, windows which open inside for cleaning and outdoor Patio . HOA charges include Heat, Hot Water, Gas, Taxes, Maintenance such as tree trimming, gutter cleaning, Electrical and Plumbing issues .

For open house information, contact Linda J Fagan, Stacy Blake Realty LLC at 203-713-8090

Copyright © 2021 SmartMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTMLS-170386164)

