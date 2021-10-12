Check out these homes on the Half Moon Bay market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Half Moon Bay, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Half Moon Bay will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WXhtV_0cOy33Vp00

108 Arden Ave, South San Francisco, 94080

2 Beds 1 Bath | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 860 Square Feet | Built in 1944

This cottage-style home has lots to offer. Step into a spacious and bright living room with newer carpet. It is a perfect place to hang out. The kitchen and dining area showcase attractive parquet floors. The kitchen is decent-sized, with lots of cabinets for your pots, pans and ingredients. A double sink helps with washing. You will also have access to the laundry room and side yard. There are newer carpets in both bedrooms. Double glass doors in one bedroom lead out to the rear deck and expansive yard. There is a deck and lots of open space, great for parties! The bathroom features a roomy jet tub with shower over tub. Wainscoting and a pedestal sink add charm. The home has double pane windows to help keep it quiet and comfy. Close to YouTube, Genetech, and transportation. Everything you need is right here!

For open house information, contact Rumana Jabeen, KW Peninsula Estates at 650-627-3700

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81865048)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NhQ4C_0cOy33Vp00

37 Via Canon, Millbrae, 94030

4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,788,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,229 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Feel the mountains in Millbrae! This large lot on a quiet cul de sac in a woodsy setting makes you feel like the Bay Area bustle is worlds away! This house was made for relaxation & entertaining. The focal point is the great room with soaring, open-beam cedar ceilings over 20 ft high. The fireplace features a stone mantle from floor to ceiling, flanked with sliders and clerestory windows framing gorgeous trees. You'll love the bar, jacuzzi, & 900' deck overlooking a small creek bed. There is also a large patio, perfect for a home gym in the great outdoors. The primary bedroom suite also features vaulted cedar ceilings & tall windows so you are greeted by the trees as soon as you open your eyes. Tons of space with over 3200' living area & 1000' of storage under the house. Expanded with permits in 1996 & 2001. Price per sq foot is well below comps at only $863. Conveniently located near parks & trails, 20 min to SF, 40 min to San Jose, and ~5 min to SFO, BART or Caltrain. Come see it!

For open house information, contact Stephanie Sills, Compass at 650-446-9830

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81864277)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KmNjt_0cOy33Vp00

225 Virginia Ave Ph-C, San Mateo, 94402

2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,199,000 | Condominium | 1,606 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Rare opportunity to own this newly renovated penthouse condo located blocks away from bustling downtown San Mateo. This top floor unit has two bedrooms plus office, boasting updated kitchen and baths, brand new hardwood and tile flooring, in unit laundry, as well as a living room with a gas fireplace. Ample natural light and a location that cant be beat make this unit a must see!

For open house information, contact Phil Chen, Compass at 650-446-9830

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81856190)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pj4jX_0cOy33Vp00

3911 Fairfax Way, South San Francisco, 94080

4 Beds 2 Baths | $1,050,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,820 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Spacious and Sunny Westborough Beauty on 3 Levels with a Great Floorplan! Features include: 4 Bedrooms with Huge Master Suite! New Carpet and Flooring, New Paint with Designer Colors, Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Stainless Appliances. Big Rear Yard Perfect for BBQs or Outdoor Entertaining, Terrific Schools Nearby including Skyline Elementary and Westborough Middle School. Close to Major Highways 280/101 Recent Updates including New Water Heater, 2 Car Garage with Additional Storage. Add Your Touches or Move Right In! See it Today!

For open house information, contact Rick Barrelier, KW Peninsula Estates at 650-627-3700

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81865321)

See more property details

