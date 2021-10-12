Check out these townhomes for sale in Alameda

(ALAMEDA, CA) If you’re on the market for a home in Alameda, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

133 Kestrel Ct, Brisbane, 94005 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,380,000 | Townhouse | 2,363 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Luxury Townhome located in premium neighborhood: Viewpoint at the Ridge, Brisbane. Rarely for sale! 3 bed 3 bath, 2400 sf large! Stunning views, modern development featuring, Gym, playground, volleyball courts, tennis and more. Nestled in San Bruno Mountain, this serene home provides the best of Brisbane with beautiful views & a sunny, spacious floor plan. High ceilings with architectural features. Gourmet kitchen, granite tops, walk in pantry, tile floors. Separate formal dining room, family room, and decks. 2-car garage attached for storage and convenience. Overflowing luxurious master suite. Open floor plan. Plenty of storage areas. Separate laundry room. Fresh paint and carpet. Close to free shuttle and public transportation. BART and Caltrain. Brisbane is known for its natural resources and warm community. Featuring hiking, biking, swim and tennis, sailing marina and more!

For open house information, contact Joel Diaz, eXp Realty of California Inc. at 888-584-9427ex119

1048 62Nd Street, Oakland, 94608 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,095,000 | Townhouse | 1,484 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Daniel M Winkler - 510-421-4528 - Price Improvement and Transparent Pricing! Offers as presented! Spectacular new construction in fabulous NOBE! Bathed in natural sunlight, 1048 62nd Street, #A is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath luxury townhome. At nearly 1,500 square feet of brand new construction, this home is the first of five to be released for sale! Offering three bedrooms, two and a half baths, this brand new home will delight you. With high attention to detail, lovely designer finishes, gorgeous tile selections, beautiful hardwood floors, quartz counters, gourmet stainless steel appliances, abundant closet space and an attached garage, this home is certain to please. Oh, and did I mention the sunlight? This home has it in abundance!

For open house information, contact Daniel Winkler, WINKLER REAL ESTATE GROUP at 510-528-2200

103 Commodore Dr, Richmond, 94804 2 Beds 3 Baths | $679,000 | Townhouse | 1,257 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Joe Fisher - Agt: 510-2538712 - Beautiful 2 bed 2.5 bathrooms townhouse located in gated community at Richmond Marina Bay. Newly remodeled kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl flooring, stackable washer and dryer in unit, 2 covered parking spaces and 1 uncovered parking space. Close to Ferry, Public transportation, Easy Access to 580.

For open house information, contact Joe Fisher, Fisher Realtors at 510-236-8204

1526 Prescott St, Oakland, 94607 2 Beds 3 Baths | $699,000 | Townhouse | 1,240 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Sarah E Marcus - 510-915-6705 - Possibly the best opportunity house hunters in West Oakland have seen in quite a while. This two bedroom, two and a half bathroom townhouse in Station House community has got it all. Built by City Ventures in 2018, this energy–efficient, solar powered home has been well maintained + recently renovated with brand new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in the main living area. The open floorplan of the main living area has a kitchen that’s a chef’s dream + an easy flow that’s great for entertaining; leading to a patio overlooking a beautifully landscaped courtyard. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and laundry are on the top floor. Parking is a breeze with a 2-car tandem garage + guest parking throughout the community. 4 wall-mounted bike racks in the garage. You’ll quickly enjoy the enviable location; easy access to San Francisco, Emeryville, and Downtown Oakland. Less than 25 minutes to San Francisco (drive or Bart) and less than 10 minutes to downtown Oakland! A value like this won’t last long.

For open house information, contact Sarah Marcus, Redfin at 877-973-3346