Top homes for sale in Saratoga

(Saratoga, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Saratoga will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

486 Marble Arch Ave, San Jose, 95136 2 Beds 3 Baths | $749,000 | Townhouse | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Gorgeously finished end unit in the Lancaster Community. Step inside to large bright windows, high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops. The open concept living and dining rooms are great for entertaining, and the balcony provides the perfect space for your morning coffee. An abundance of natural light is featured throughout the house. Upstairs features dual primary bedrooms with private ensuite bathrooms. Also included is indoor laundry and a private one car garage. For outdoor enjoyment, walk the trails on Communication Hill and take in the amazing view from the top. This charming community is conveniently situated near shopping centers, easy commutes to HWYS 87, 85, & 280, and the light rail. This one is not to be missed!

9580 Glen Arbor Rd, Ben Lomond, 95005 2 Beds 2 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1927

Only a few blocks from town, this inviting farmhouse cottage is move-in ready with fresh paint and new flooring. With 1300 square feet of living space, this spacious 2 bedroom home features a covered front porch and a bright bonus room that would make a great office or art studio. Granite tile counters and stainless appliances adorn the open kitchen. The large bathroom has a luxurious jetted tub, plus separate tiled shower. The convenient laundry room has access to the backyard and separates the kitchen from a large half bathroom, great for guests or cleaning up after tending the garden. A sliding glass door in the primary bedroom provides access to the sunny backyard, perfect for a small garden and barbecue area. Past upgrades have brought this house, originally built in 1927, to the current standards we all expect in a great home. Dont let this one pass you by!

3133 Lone Bluff Way, San Jose, 95111 3 Beds 2 Baths | $888,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,036 Square Feet | Built in 1961

North Facing Home. You will fall in love with this charming 3 bedroom single family home. House has a huge lot, can expand the home or add a ADU ! Close proximity to freeways, schools, shops and entertainment. New light fixtures, new windows , new furnace , and a newer roof. This house is move in ready ! You have to see this home .

1220 Tasman Dr., Sunnyvale, 94089 3 Beds 2 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,610 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Brand New Open Floor plan Home Interior Linoleum flooring, master bathroom has solar tube skylight, hardwood cabinets, quartz counter top in kitchen.

