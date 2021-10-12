CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milpitas, CA

Take a look at these homes on the Milpitas market now

 8 days ago

(Milpitas, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Milpitas. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ReTzR_0cOy2zDZ00

801 S Winchester Blvd, San Jose, 95128

2 Beds 2 Baths | $818,000 | Condominium | 986 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Paneez Kosarian - 415-322-0482 - Excited to present to you this incredible condo inside the Villa Cortina, 0.6 miles away from Santana Row and Westfield Shopping Center! This newly carpeted and painted unit offers lots of natural light with a spacious open concept floor plan. Bonus point, balcony overlooking the pool with extra storage. Modern kitchen featuring black granite counter tops, like brand new appliances and a separate dining area off kitchen with brand new modern light fixtures! Large master bedroom suite with large closet and office space! Spacious bathrooms feature shower over tub and stylish vanities. Convenient in-unit laundry, air-conditioning and more! Villa Cortina is a secured, gated community with elevators, visitor parking, swimming pool, spa, exercise room, BBQ area, club house, children play area and more! Low HOA monthly fees $310/month. High walk score to world class shopping, fine dining and close to major freeways and Silicon Valley companies make Villa Cortina a great place to call home!

For open house information, contact Paneez Kosarian, eXp Realty of California, Inc at 888-832-7179

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40969648)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qy0UB_0cOy2zDZ00

900 N California Ave, Palo Alto, 94303

5 Beds 5 Baths | $5,988,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,340 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Brand-new construction, contemporary jewel on an expansive, gated corner lot of almost 9,400 sf, encircled by blooming rose bushes and offering 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and 3,340 sf of living space. Outstanding build quality, stylish appointments incl. white oak floors, finishes of marble and quartz, dazzling light fixtures. Light-filled, open floorplan incl. living room w/fireplace, large dining room, family room w/fireplace and 85 TV. Chefs kitchen w/appliances from Sub-Zero, Wolf, Bosch, Electrolux, Fisher-Paykel, w/island and dining area. Temperature-controlled wine storage. Master suite incl. walk-in closet, balcony, and spa-like bath. 3 additional guest suites, plus bedroom w/private outdoor entrance. Great backyard w/covered patio, lawn. Attached garage wired for EV charging, plus hand-set paver driveway. Close to Rinconada Park, Gamble Garden, University Avenue, Stanford University. Convenient to Caltrain, US 101. Top schools close at hand.

For open house information, contact DeLeon Team, Deleon Realty at 650-543-8500

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81863708)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pEsFm_0cOy2zDZ00

1050 Ribisi Cir, San Jose, 95131

4 Beds 2 Baths | $799,888 | Townhouse | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Presenting this beautiful residence in the Vinci South Community of San Jose. This property features a spacious and airy living and dining area. The property offers a great flow of space, with one bedroom, half bath and laundry area on the first floor. On the second floor, the master bedroom has personal access to the full bathroom upstairs and two additional spacious bedrooms. This warm and cozy property also features fresh indoor paint, updated plumbing and new carpeting and flooring in the living area. With tons of shopping and restaurants nearby, you can enjoy the short ride for food or retail therapy. Also, this home is walking distance to parks and conveniently located to major freeways and golf courses. This one will not last long!

For open house information, contact Blanca Medellin, eXp Realty of California Inc. at 888-584-9427ex119

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81866359)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkqt0_0cOy2zDZ00

39078 Guardino Dr, Fremont, 94538

1 Bed 1 Bath | $456,999 | Condominium | 693 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Michelle Lee - 510-585-6117 - GREAT PRICE! Resort-style living in a gated community with a superb location! This Gorgeous and bright condo on the 1st floor is located in central Fremont with Walking distance to the BART station! It features an open floor plan, spacious living room with a fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, beautiful cabinets, upgraded range hood, updated bathroom with new vanity, newly painted interior, and new carpet. Inside laundry with extra storage space. Situated in a secure and well-maintained community, elevator access to secure underground parking. Other amenities include a swimming pool, tennis court & clubhouse. Close to BART, restaurants, stores, Lake Elizabeth, library, medical center, Auto Mall Pkwy, and Highway 680/880.

For open house information, contact Michelle Lee, Intero Real Estate Services at 510-489-8989

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40966439)

See more property details

Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
