Check out these houses for sale in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Newark area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Newark listings:

2101 Clayton Dr, Menlo Park, 94025 4 Beds 3 Baths | $3,495,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,008 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Sensational and rarely available 1928 updated and remodeled classic Tudor with guest cottage.Finely crafted period details throughout including operational gas light porch light welcome you via a foyer with exposed beamed and vaulted living room ceiling with fireplace,formal dining room, sunroom/office and each with garden viewsThe tastefully remodeled kitchen has granite counters,high-end stainless steel appliances with adjacent breakfast room.The family/media room is located on the lower level with full bath-perfect for guest quarters.Upstairs features 3 beds each with a walk-in closet plus small office space. The primary suite has newly remodeled bath with custom cabinetry, soaking tub and dual vanity. Completing the home are a series of Tudor style buildings including a small guest cottage with full bath and adjoining office or hobby space,covered lounge area with fireplace.Excellent Las Lomitas school district and conveniently located near Stanford University, Sand Hill Road.

For open house information, contact Judy Citron, Compass at 650-434-8014

2913 Kilkare Rd, Sunol, 94586 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,075,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Kari Wahl - 925-548-7112 - Sunol living at its finest! Custom built home nestled in the scenic Kilkare Woods community. This tranquil home has been owned by only one family since built in 1986. This beauty is set on 3 parcels, separate APN Approx .35 acre Giving superior privacy. Cross your own bridge over Sinbad Creek to your oasis. Home features 4 bd 3 ba w/ option of 4th bd being in-law unit w/ own entrance. Wood cabinetry, skylights, vaulted ceilings and picturesque windows. Newer stainless steel refrigerator & newer GE oven/range. Serene outdoor space while listening to nature. & enjoying views. Two separate sitting areas perfect for dining, & entertainment. Detached shed & ample parking. Walking distance to many trails, community pool & clubhouse. Experience Downtown Sunol, Vintage Train Depot, Elliston Vineyards, Award winning Sunol Glen Elementary K-8, restaurants & more. Minutes from 680, Hwy 84 & City of Pleasanton. Don't Miss this opportunity!

For open house information, contact Kari Wahl, eXp Realty of California, Inc at 888-832-7179

6181 Robertson Avenue, Newark, 94560 4 Beds 4 Baths | $N,one | Single Family Residence | 2,974 Square Feet | Built in None

At Pomegranate, youll discover one and two-story single-family homes with an abundance of space. These traditional homes offer four distinctive floorplans ranging in size from approximately 2,413 to 3,265 square feet. With up to 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, these homes provide a place to entertain, work from home, do homework, relax, and more. Enjoy open-concept living at its best in a gourmet kitchen with a convenient center island that opens into your great room with a separate space for dining. Primary bedroom suites feature a walk-in closet, double vanities, and an individual water closet, per plan. Best of all, with 3 secondary bedrooms, everyone gets their room! Some plans, also offer a den, a loft, a butlers pantry, or mudroom, and all homes have a 2-car garage.

For open house information, contact Jeff Johnsrude-Luna D.R. Horton - Bay Area

2465 Tecado Ter, Fremont, 94539 6 Beds 9 Baths | $9,998,000 | Single Family Residence | 12,075 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Peggy Cortez - Agt: 925-2093451 - MOTIVATED SELLER! VACANT "Stunning" 360 degree panoramic gated view estate!INCREDIBLE L Separate indoor pool/spa house with kitchen, sitting areas, full bath, dressing room & laundry rm. Office, game rm, media rm, 3 kitchens, 3 laundry rms, all new SS appliances, newly staged with owned new furniture. Available to Buyer if desired! Just completed new additional deck and DOUBLE SS BBQ. 1600 rose trees, many fruit trees, incredible view of Bay & City lights, Silicon Valley, San Jose, & more. "PERFECT FOR PRIVATE ESTATE & OR A CORPORATE RETREAT!" Possible to build more STRUCTURES on the property. By appointment. 3 gates lead to the estate! Privacy and Serenity! Obstacle course & archery range too. Best of the Best! Perfect for the Young or Young at heart. Master on main floor. Solar! Country feel yet City Close. PERFECT FOR PRIVATE ESTATE OR CORPORATE RETREAT!

For open house information, contact Peggy Cortez, Compass at 415-660-9955