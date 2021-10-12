Check out these townhomes for sale in San Francisco

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) These San Francisco townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in San Francisco, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CIIZX_0cOy2xS700

3437 Oleander Ave, Alameda, 94502

3 Beds 3 Baths | $995,000 | Townhouse | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1974

3437 Oleander Ave is a G Model 2-level/3 beds/2.5 baths/1,760 sqft living space townhouse located in the highly sought-after Bay Farm Island Garden Isle. Spacious living room. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Master bedroom walk-in closet. Skylights over staircase. Home features Henderson double pane windows throughout, Thermalite custom shutters living room, iron security storm front door, Pergo wood flooring dining room, quartz kitchen countertops, refurbished kitchen cabinets, newer water heater (12/2020), whole house duct clean (12/2020), Honeywell portable thermostat, custom shutter master bedroom, bedroom custom made shades, Mirror closet doors upstairs, ceiling fans in bedrooms, updated patio bricks.

For open house information, contact Alex Yap, Realty World Dominion at 408-980-5202

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81858258)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JVYRj_0cOy2xS700

335 Channel Way, Oakland, 94601

3 Beds 3 Baths | $775,000 | Townhouse | 1,993 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Aaron F Baluyot - Cell: 510-381-6879 - Live along the Oakland/Alameda estuary in this fantastic townhome and highly desirable neighborhood. Beautiful modern design with high ceilings and bamboo hardwood floors in the main living area. With nearly 2,000 square feet of living space, this is one of the largest floor plans in the area and is rarely available. The main living area has an open floor plan with the dining, kitchen and a balcony from the living room. The bedrooms are on the upper level with the primary bedroom en-suite having a full bath, separate soaking tub, shower, toilet and a large walk-in closet. There's also a large laundry room with ample closet space and a 2 car tandem garage. Nearby is the bridge to Alameda where you will be walking distance to many shops, cafes and restaurants.

For open house information, contact Aaron Baluyot, Redfin at 877-973-3346

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40969139)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U3DS3_0cOy2xS700

1929 8Th St, Berkeley, 94710

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,165,000 | Townhouse | 1,989 Square Feet | Built in 2006

DEVIN RATOOSH - Agt: 510-919-5499 - Sophisticated modern townhouse with just under 2000 square feet of living space* in a small three-unit complex. This bright home offers three bedrooms and two and a half baths. Stylish and well-appointed with a Euro-style chef’s kitchen and breakfast bar. The living room has sliding glass doors that are level out to the private patio perfect for al fresco dining or just relaxing with a book and a beverage. The first floor also has a half bath and large laundry room with extra storage closet. There are two spacious bedrooms and one large bath on the second floor. Top-floor primary en suite with its own large private balcony is the perfect getaway! Close to high-end 4th Street shopping, great views and paths to enjoy at the Berkeley Marina, and convenient access to public transportation and the freeway to San Francisco.*per public record

For open house information, contact DEVIN RATOOSH, RED OAK REALTY at 510-527-5500

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40969413)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xdgU8_0cOy2xS700

1526 Prescott St, Oakland, 94607

2 Beds 3 Baths | $699,000 | Townhouse | 1,240 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Sarah E Marcus - 510-915-6705 - Possibly the best opportunity house hunters in West Oakland have seen in quite a while. This two bedroom, two and a half bathroom townhouse in Station House community has got it all. Built by City Ventures in 2018, this energy–efficient, solar powered home has been well maintained + recently renovated with brand new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in the main living area. The open floorplan of the main living area has a kitchen that’s a chef’s dream + an easy flow that’s great for entertaining; leading to a patio overlooking a beautifully landscaped courtyard. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and laundry are on the top floor. Parking is a breeze with a 2-car tandem garage + guest parking throughout the community. 4 wall-mounted bike racks in the garage. You’ll quickly enjoy the enviable location; easy access to San Francisco, Emeryville, and Downtown Oakland. Less than 25 minutes to San Francisco (drive or Bart) and less than 10 minutes to downtown Oakland! A value like this won’t last long.

For open house information, contact Sarah Marcus, Redfin at 877-973-3346

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40968352)

