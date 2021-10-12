These condos are for sale in Los Altos

(LOS ALTOS, CA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Los Altos’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

38 N Almaden Blvd 416, San Jose, 95110 1 Bed 1 Bath | $760,000 | Condominium | 953 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Beautifully presented and unique 1 bedroom plus den at Axis! This home over looks the pool deck, with lush green landscaping! The den offers flexibility for home office, home gym, den, or guest space to name a few. The bedroom is one of the larger bedrooms of any floorplan in the building. All new wide plank Oak floors. This one is not to be missed!

For open house information, contact Lisa Lyons, Compass at 408-883-0588

3324 Brittan Ave 1, San Carlos, 94070 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,049,000 | Condominium | 1,239 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Wow!! Just Move In!! Upgrades Galore!! Brittan Heights At It's Very Best Spectacular Tree Lined Condominium Located Just A Few Blocks From Hwy 280 Features Include: 3 Bedrooms (Master Suite With Huge Walk In Closet) 2 Updated Baths, Stunning Remodeled Gourmet Kitchen, Spacious Living Room With Fireplace, Hardwood Floors, Formal Entry Way, In Unit Laundry Room/Pantry With Side By Side Washer Dryer, Private Tree Lined Patio. Freshly Painted Interior, New Carpets, Updated Gas Furnace. Brittan Heights Complex Includes: Multiple Swimming Pools, 2 Tennis Courts Plus Clubhouse. Great Commute Location With Hwy 280 Only A Few Minutes Away Enjoy Vibrant Laurel Street Shopping & Dining Just A Short Drive Down The Hill. Multiple Parks In The Neighborhood Including The Popular Hiking Trails At Edgewood Park

For open house information, contact Sean Clar, RE/MAX Star Properties at 650-802-5800

448 Costa Mesa Ter D, Sunnyvale, 94085 2 Beds 1 Bath | $775,000 | Condominium | 880 Square Feet | Built in 1985

A modern and move-in ready 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom condo located in the distinctive Corte Madera community of Sunnyvale. This ground floor unit is tastefully upgraded with a private patio, interior laundry, wood flooring, plenty of storage space, and 2-car tandem garage parking. As a Corte Madera resident you will have access to lifestyle community amenities including a sparkling swimming pool, children's playground, walking paths flanked by mature trees and green lawns, and plenty of guest parking. The community is adjacent to Encinal Park, which provides recreational options for the entire family. Centrally located and walking distance to tech companies such as LinkedIn, Apple, Synopsis, and more. Just minutes away from Downtown Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Caltrain, and VTA. Easy access to major freeways for commuting up and down the Peninsula with ease. Excellent Sunnyvale schools (buyers to verify eligibility).

For open house information, contact Brad K. Le, Compass at 408-883-0588

1550 Technology Drive, San Jose, 95110 1 Bed 1 Bath | $570,000 | Condominium | 914 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Lucy Chen - 408-643-3565 - A Beautiful Modern Condo in the Highly Desired Gated "Sonora" Community. Biggest 1 bedroom plan at 914 sqft , rarely available and desirable ground level with the largest own patio in the community. The Bedroom includes a large walk-in closet. Bathroom features 1 shower over tub& a separate stall shower. Open concept Living Room, Dining Room, &Kitchen is perfect for entertaining. Fresh new paint. Full size in unit washer and dryer. Great patio for outdoor dining. Central A/C, 1 underground secure parking space. The Sonora has wonderful amenities including: guest suites for family, pool, hot tub, outdoor space for grilling, a game room, clubhouse, gym, 24 hour security , gated and assigned parking. HOA included trash removal and water. This community is conveniently located near the SJC airport, hwy 87, 880,101 and the VTA train line.Close proximity to Downtown San Jose, Google Village, Adobe, Santa Clara UniversityY...etc.You Must Come and See~!

For open house information, contact Lucy Chen, Keller Williams Benchmark at 510-796-7900