CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Mateo, CA

Take a look at these San Mateo townhomes on the market now

Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest
 8 days ago

(SAN MATEO, CA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of San Mateo’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in San Mateo, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2685Dd_0cOy2unw00

1661 Kentfield Ave, Redwood City, 94061

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,250,000 | Townhouse | 1,530 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This townhome has custom upgrades throughout the entire house. When you walk into the living area, the first thing you see is gorgeous Bamboo floors and quickly your attention is drawn to the beautiful stone gas fireplace with a soft color-changing glass option to enjoy a soothing evening. The kitchen was rebuilt from the studs to finish with the Dovetail/Soft Closing Custom Cabinets (include Pull-outs in all lower cabinets), Stainless Steel Appliances (including a GAS stove), Pantry, Enlarged Galley Kitchen, 2 Granite WATERFALL Edge Countertops, All Brushed Nickel finishes, with the all-time favorite Pot-Filler for those favorite pasta dishes and more. From the kitchen to the dining area, there is a Matching Display Cabinet for all your dishes, collectibles, and specialty glasses. This home boast quality in every room, custom dimming lights, updated bathrooms, spacious master with a large walk-in closet. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, parks, Stanford,101 and 280.

For open house information, contact Pamela Tyson, Compass at 650-434-8014

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81864058)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nnifj_0cOy2unw00

1115 Outrigger Ln, Foster City, 94404

2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,249,000 | Townhouse | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Welcome to stylish, resort-like Foster City living. This 2 story townhome enjoys an abundance of natural light. Features include an over-sized master suite, vaulted ceiling in a living room that leads to a private deck. Eat-in kitchen is appointed with granite tile counters, stainless steel appliances (gas range), and wonderful views of the walking trails and water that separates Foster City from Redwood Shores. Attached two-car garage with ample storage, community swimming pool, spa, club house, beach, children's playground, & walking/biking trails abound. Close to shopping, restaurants, & schools.

For open house information, contact Cory Cooper, Compass at 408-883-0588

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81865010)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uCDOY_0cOy2unw00

3437 Oleander Ave, Alameda, 94502

3 Beds 3 Baths | $995,000 | Townhouse | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1974

3437 Oleander Ave is a G Model 2-level/3 beds/2.5 baths/1,760 sqft living space townhouse located in the highly sought-after Bay Farm Island Garden Isle. Spacious living room. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Master bedroom walk-in closet. Skylights over staircase. Home features Henderson double pane windows throughout, Thermalite custom shutters living room, iron security storm front door, Pergo wood flooring dining room, quartz kitchen countertops, refurbished kitchen cabinets, newer water heater (12/2020), whole house duct clean (12/2020), Honeywell portable thermostat, custom shutter master bedroom, bedroom custom made shades, Mirror closet doors upstairs, ceiling fans in bedrooms, updated patio bricks.

For open house information, contact Alex Yap, Realty World Dominion at 408-980-5202

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81858258)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K2Rdp_0cOy2unw00

11 Bowman Court, San Francisco, 94124

2 Beds 2 Baths | $780,000 | Townhouse | 1,219 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Spacious light filled 2bd 2bth townhouse on quiet cul-de-sac. Property is subject to the GRFR resale procedures .The City and County of San Francisco holds the right of first refusal. City Second Loan Program is available for qualified buyers on a first come, first served basis. Visit https://sfmohcd.org/city-second-details for application and program information.

For open house information, contact Robert Belli, Compass at 415-660-9955

Copyright © 2021 San Francisco Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFMLSCA-421595395)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Peninsula Digest

San Mateo sports lineup: What’s trending

(SAN MATEO, CA) San Mateo sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in San Mateo sports. For more stories from the San Mateo area, click here.
SAN MATEO, CA
Peninsula Digest

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some San Mateo stations charging $0.70 extra

(SAN MATEO, CA) You could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on diesel in San Mateo, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the San Mateo area went to A&A Gas at 1100 Broadway, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.89, at Chevron at 300 E Hillsdale Blvd, the survey found:
SAN MATEO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Francisco, CA
San Mateo, CA
Business
City
San Mateo, CA
San Mateo, CA
Real Estate
Peninsula Digest

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in San Mateo

(SAN MATEO, CA) Life in San Mateo has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
SAN MATEO, CA
Peninsula Digest

House hunting? Check these San Mateo townhomes

(SAN MATEO, CA) If you’re on the market for a home in San Mateo, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
SAN MATEO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Living#Restaurants#Townhomes#Brushed Nickel#Stanford#Compass
Peninsula Digest

San Mateo gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.92 per gallon

(SAN MATEO, CA) According to San Mateo gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.92 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 335 S Norfolk St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 195 El Camino Real, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.
SAN MATEO, CA
Peninsula Digest

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in San Mateo

(SAN MATEO, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
SAN MATEO, CA
Peninsula Digest

Price checks register San Mateo diesel price, cheapest station

(SAN MATEO, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.60 if you’re buying diesel in San Mateo, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Mateo area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.19, at A&A Gas at 1100 Broadway. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.79, listed at Chevron at 300 E Hillsdale Blvd.
SAN MATEO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Peninsula Digest

San Mateo calendar: Events coming up

1. South County Blues Band at Beach Hut Deli; 2. FEZ-O-RAMA! - Hot Rods | Food Trucks | Swap Meet | Live Music; 3. Movies in the Park: Cruella; 4. Pumpkin Days: A Harvest Celebration for Families; 5. Creature FEETures - An Outdoor Exhibition;
SAN MATEO, CA
Peninsula Digest

Homes for sale in San Mateo: New listings

(SAN MATEO, CA) Looking for a house in San Mateo? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
SAN MATEO, CA
Peninsula Digest

San Mateo diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.60

(SAN MATEO, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.60 if you’re buying diesel in San Mateo, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the San Mateo area on Tuesday, found that A&A Gas at 1100 Broadwayhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 300 E Hillsdale Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.79.
SAN MATEO, CA
Peninsula Digest

San Mateo gas at $3.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SAN MATEO, CA) Gas prices vary across in the San Mateo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at ARCO at 1950 S Delaware St. Regular there was listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.79 at 76 at 1626 S El Camino Real, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
SAN MATEO, CA
Peninsula Digest

Peninsula Digest

San Mateo, CA
543
Followers
950
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up-to-date with local breaking news spanning the Peninsula from San Bruno to San Mateo, including local politics, sports, community events, and arts and culture.

Comments / 0

Community Policy