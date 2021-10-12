Take a look at these San Mateo townhomes on the market now

(SAN MATEO, CA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of San Mateo’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in San Mateo, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

1661 Kentfield Ave, Redwood City, 94061 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,250,000 | Townhouse | 1,530 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This townhome has custom upgrades throughout the entire house. When you walk into the living area, the first thing you see is gorgeous Bamboo floors and quickly your attention is drawn to the beautiful stone gas fireplace with a soft color-changing glass option to enjoy a soothing evening. The kitchen was rebuilt from the studs to finish with the Dovetail/Soft Closing Custom Cabinets (include Pull-outs in all lower cabinets), Stainless Steel Appliances (including a GAS stove), Pantry, Enlarged Galley Kitchen, 2 Granite WATERFALL Edge Countertops, All Brushed Nickel finishes, with the all-time favorite Pot-Filler for those favorite pasta dishes and more. From the kitchen to the dining area, there is a Matching Display Cabinet for all your dishes, collectibles, and specialty glasses. This home boast quality in every room, custom dimming lights, updated bathrooms, spacious master with a large walk-in closet. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, parks, Stanford,101 and 280.

For open house information, contact Pamela Tyson, Compass at 650-434-8014

1115 Outrigger Ln, Foster City, 94404 2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,249,000 | Townhouse | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Welcome to stylish, resort-like Foster City living. This 2 story townhome enjoys an abundance of natural light. Features include an over-sized master suite, vaulted ceiling in a living room that leads to a private deck. Eat-in kitchen is appointed with granite tile counters, stainless steel appliances (gas range), and wonderful views of the walking trails and water that separates Foster City from Redwood Shores. Attached two-car garage with ample storage, community swimming pool, spa, club house, beach, children's playground, & walking/biking trails abound. Close to shopping, restaurants, & schools.

For open house information, contact Cory Cooper, Compass at 408-883-0588

3437 Oleander Ave, Alameda, 94502 3 Beds 3 Baths | $995,000 | Townhouse | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1974

3437 Oleander Ave is a G Model 2-level/3 beds/2.5 baths/1,760 sqft living space townhouse located in the highly sought-after Bay Farm Island Garden Isle. Spacious living room. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Master bedroom walk-in closet. Skylights over staircase. Home features Henderson double pane windows throughout, Thermalite custom shutters living room, iron security storm front door, Pergo wood flooring dining room, quartz kitchen countertops, refurbished kitchen cabinets, newer water heater (12/2020), whole house duct clean (12/2020), Honeywell portable thermostat, custom shutter master bedroom, bedroom custom made shades, Mirror closet doors upstairs, ceiling fans in bedrooms, updated patio bricks.

For open house information, contact Alex Yap, Realty World Dominion at 408-980-5202

11 Bowman Court, San Francisco, 94124 2 Beds 2 Baths | $780,000 | Townhouse | 1,219 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Spacious light filled 2bd 2bth townhouse on quiet cul-de-sac. Property is subject to the GRFR resale procedures .The City and County of San Francisco holds the right of first refusal. City Second Loan Program is available for qualified buyers on a first come, first served basis. Visit https://sfmohcd.org/city-second-details for application and program information.

For open house information, contact Robert Belli, Compass at 415-660-9955