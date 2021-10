“Forty percent of shoppers who are declined on their first visit won’t return, and one-third will end up seeking out the competition,” says Liron Damri, president and co-founder of Forter. In “The Way Payments Are Now Done,” Damri and 32 other industry executives share their insights on how consumer behaviors continue to change amid the rapid digitization of payments—including in the arena of security and fraud.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO