Public Health

Report Says UK’s Slow Virus Lockdown Cost 1000s Of Lives

By jsalinas
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — A U.K. parliamentary report says Britain’s Conservative government waited too long to impose a lockdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic, a delay that cost thousands of lives. A joint report from the House of Commons’ science and health committees published Tuesday says the deadly delay resulted from ministers’...

