Tim McGraw forgets lyrics, jumps off stage to confront heckler at concert

By Mark Gray
wonderwall.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim McGraw had about enough of at least one fan who reportedly heckled and booed him for forgetting lyrics during a recent concert. On Oct. 12, TMZ posted video from a Reno, Nevada, concert that showed the singer performing "Where The Green Grass Grows." He seemed to wave off the criticism initially, but something happened that stopped Tim, as he stopped singing. He then stood straight up and looked menacingly at the heckler, even encouraging the person to come closer in a confrontational manner. Tim then went into the crowd and appeared to be held back by security and other fans, all while jawing at the person.

