Veeva Announces Digital Trials Platform

By Editorial Podcasts
appliedclinicaltrialsonline.com
 8 days ago

Veeva Systems has announced the Veeva Digital Trials Platform, a solution aiming to advance clinical trial execution by providing a complete and connected technology ecosystem that spans patients, research sites, and trial sponsors. The Veeva Digital Trials Platform is available now for early adopters. The product offering includes the following...

