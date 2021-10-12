CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New standard sharpens focus on risk-based auditing

journalofaccountancy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AICPA Auditing Standards Board sharpened the audit profession's focus on risk-based auditing Tuesday with the release of a new standard on audit risk assessment. Statement on Auditing Standards (SAS) No. 145, Understanding the Entity and Its Environment and Assessing the Risks of Material Misstatement, is designed in the simplest terms to help auditors determine which areas pose the greatest risks of material misstatement in an audit engagement and spend more of their time performing procedures in those areas.

