Las Vegas, NV

Raising Cane’s corporate workers pitch in during labor shortage

By McKenna Ross
reviewjournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fast-food chain is deploying corporate workers to its restaurants amid the nation’s ongoing labor shortage — including a chief executive in Las Vegas. Chicken restaurant Raising Cane’s began deploying about 250 of its corporate staff to some of its approximately 580 stores in more than 30 states and the Middle East, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said. The company employs about 40,000 people systemwide.

