Kenosha County Food Bank Announces Partnerships with Two Local Organizations

By Emma Widmar
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 8 days ago
The Kenosha County Food Bank (KCFB) is now partners with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and the Racine County Food Bank (RCFB). The KCFB will serve as Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin’s regional distribution centers.

This brings local programs affiliated with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin into an expanded network of KCFB partners, creating alignments in products and services provided to those in need in Kenosha County.

“The Kenosha County Food Bank is dedicated to our mission of ending hunger in the state of Wisconsin,” said Patti Habeck, President and CEO of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. “We are excited to officially launch this partnership to help ensure that the people of Kenosha County have healthy meals on their table.”

Likewise, the KCFB and the RCFB have established a paid contract agreement. This partnership allows KCFB to house operations and provides limited staffing to Kenosha organizations while it continues its search for an affordable warehousing location. The collaboration will improve and optimize regional and local supply chains.

“These developments take time and relationships to come to form,” KCFB board member, Amy Greil, said. “We appreciate the support from all our partners and donors as this startup nonprofit finds its footing.

“Likewise, we look forward to connecting with new investors now that we have these game-changing contracts in place. This progress signals strong alignment across the emergency food distribution system locally and regionally.

Welcoming Board Members

Carolynn Friesch of the United Way of Kenosha County and Sandi Zakroczymski of Good Foods Group, a locally headquartered food processing company. Both are deeply committed to serving the Kenosha community. KCFB is excited to welcome them to the working board of directors.

“Their talents will provide strategic leadership as the organization expands capacity and operations,”

said Cameron Swallow, KCFB board member. “They are welcome additions to our Board of Directors.”

According to the UW-Madison Wisconsin Food Security Project, Kenosha County’s pre-pandemic food insecurity rate was 12% for adults and nearly 19% for children.

“These new partnership milestones present opportunities to better meet the need as local communities recover from the pandemic and plan for the future,” added Greil.

Racine County Eye

Wisconsin Department of Health Services receives funds from CDC to combat racial, geographical inequity within COVID-19 response

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced funds will be made available to promote racial and geographic equity in the COVID-19 response. DHS was awarded $27 million by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to combat inequities related to COVID-19 infection, illness, and death, including $9 million dedicated to rural communities. In a separate appropriation, an additional $13 million in funding has been set aside to continue the Vaccine Community Outreach grant program, which funds organizations across Wisconsin to increase vaccinations by serving as trusted messengers within their communities, build vaccine confidence, and reduce barriers that hinder vaccine access for marginalized or underserved populations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Racine County Eye

Hospice Alliance Launches New Support Group for Children

Hospice Alliance is pleased to offer Connections – Planting Seeds of Hope, a support group for children and their trusted adults, starting, Thursday, October 21. Groups are offered on the third Thursday of each month from 5:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. at Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI. Children ages 2-18 are welcome, and each must be accompanied by an adult. An all-community offered resource, the support group is not limited to families with loved ones who received end-of-life care with Hospice Alliance.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine County Buildings Experiencing Phone Outage

Several Racine County buildings are experiencing phone outages. 911 and emergency dispatch phone lines are still operating. However, because of a routine maintenance check, the County’s phone provider experienced an error. This led to the outage. The County understands the inconvenience but is working to fix it as soon as...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

Celebrating the Completion of Pike River Phase II Restoration Project

SOMERS — The completion of the Pike River Phase II restoration project in Kenosha County’s Petrifying Springs Park will be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Oct. 15, County Executive Jim Kreuser announced today. Members of the public are invited to this event, which will begin at 1 p.m. in Area No. 4 in Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. (Highway A).
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
