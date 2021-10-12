Kenosha County Food Bank Announces Partnerships with Two Local Organizations

The Kenosha County Food Bank (KCFB) is now partners with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and the Racine County Food Bank (RCFB). The KCFB will serve as Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin’s regional distribution centers.

This brings local programs affiliated with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin into an expanded network of KCFB partners, creating alignments in products and services provided to those in need in Kenosha County.

“The Kenosha County Food Bank is dedicated to our mission of ending hunger in the state of Wisconsin,” said Patti Habeck, President and CEO of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. “We are excited to officially launch this partnership to help ensure that the people of Kenosha County have healthy meals on their table.”

Likewise, the KCFB and the RCFB have established a paid contract agreement. This partnership allows KCFB to house operations and provides limited staffing to Kenosha organizations while it continues its search for an affordable warehousing location. The collaboration will improve and optimize regional and local supply chains.

“These developments take time and relationships to come to form,” KCFB board member, Amy Greil, said. “We appreciate the support from all our partners and donors as this startup nonprofit finds its footing.

“Likewise, we look forward to connecting with new investors now that we have these game-changing contracts in place. This progress signals strong alignment across the emergency food distribution system locally and regionally.

Welcoming Board Members

Carolynn Friesch of the United Way of Kenosha County and Sandi Zakroczymski of Good Foods Group, a locally headquartered food processing company. Both are deeply committed to serving the Kenosha community. KCFB is excited to welcome them to the working board of directors.

“Their talents will provide strategic leadership as the organization expands capacity and operations,”

said Cameron Swallow, KCFB board member. “They are welcome additions to our Board of Directors.”

According to the UW-Madison Wisconsin Food Security Project, Kenosha County’s pre-pandemic food insecurity rate was 12% for adults and nearly 19% for children.

“These new partnership milestones present opportunities to better meet the need as local communities recover from the pandemic and plan for the future,” added Greil.

