CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

This is Not Tom Cruise, it’s Dangerous Deepfake Technology [Video]

By Michael Dot Scott
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you haven't heard about the popular TikTok channel called "DeepTomCruise" by now, you certainly should familiarize yourself with it. Not because it has anything to do with Tom Cruise, but because of the technology being used to create the videos. TikTok Fake Tom Cruise. The TikTok fake Tom Cruise...

kpel965.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 26, Seen In Rare Photo While Out In LA

A few days after attending a baseball game with dad Tom, Connor Cruise was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills. Connor Cruise stepped out with a pal in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The 26-year-old son of Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman was photographed as he made his way to a red Ferrari. He looked comfortable and casual in a blue long sleeve, dark denim, a baseball cap, and sunglasses.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Independent

Justin Bieber fooled into picking a fight with deepfake Tom Cruise

Justin Bieber appears to have been tricked by a deepfake TikTok video of Tom Cruise playing the guitar, according to a report from Daily Dot.Posting on his Instagram Stories, Bieber said he was “impressed” by the clip of what he thought was the Top Gun star strumming the guitar.He wrote: “Tom Cruise, I’m impressed with your guitar skills,” before reiterating his desire to fight the actor, after he challenged him to a boxing match earlier this year.“But you could still catch these hands my boy,” the “Baby” singer said, still unaware that the video was a deepfake, meaning Cruise’s...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Elvis
ComicBook

Forgotten Dwayne Johnson Movie Now Streaming on Hulu

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. Now, a nearly forgotten movie that helped build his profile is streaming on Hulu. Johnson is a franchise staple these days. He lades big studio movies like Jungle Cruise, Jumanji, and the upcoming DC Comics film Black Adam. Early on, the wrestler turned actor was a riskier proposition. Still, his charisma and built-in fanbase gave him a knack for restoring audience interest in flagging franchises. The first example was the Fast & Furious, which he joined as Luke Hobbs in Fast Five. That's a role he'd reprise in sequels and, eventually, the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff opposite Jason Statham. After Fast Five, Johnson helped boost the G.I. Joe franchise by playing Roadblock in G.I. Joe: Retaliation. That movie is now streaming on Hulu.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deepfake#Audio Recordings#Movies#Tiktok Channel#A I#Yahoo#Youtuber#Tiktoker
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Meg Ryan, 59, makes rare red carpet appearance

Meg Ryan hasn't been on a red carpet for nearly two years, but it doesn't mean she forgot how to work one. The When Harry Met Sally... actress, 59, lit up the red carpet at Saturday's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures long-awaited opening gala in Los Angeles. She wore a long black and pink gown by Ulyana Sergeenko for the step-and-repeat in front of photographers. She also wore black, open-toe platform heels and styled her signature sun-kissed, wavy blond locks down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
at40.com

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Were Hand-In-Hand For Private Event In L.A.

For weeks, it’s been reported that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will be spending the fall season apart as they jumpstart filming obligations, but it doesn’t seem that the conflicting schedules have gone into effect just yet. On Sunday (October 3), the pop sensation, 52, and the actor, 49, were...
CELEBRITIES
Marin Independent Journal

Who wore it best? Angelina Jolie’s daughter recycles Oscar gown

(CNN) — Angelina Jolie was joined by five of her children on the red carpet Monday for the premiere of her movie “Eternals.”. She posed with Maddox, 20, twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, Zahara, 16, and Shiloh,15. Son Pax, 17, did not appear on the carpet. The actress told “Entertainment...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Ludacris Says ‘Fast and Furious’ Costars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson’s Feud Is a ‘Delicate Situation’

Keeping it in the family. Ludacris is aware of the tension between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, but he prefers to let them handle it themselves. “All I can say is that, from what I understand, I know those are two grown men,” the Illinois native, 44, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, October 18, while promoting his new partnership with Moose Toys. “I believe The Rock has spoken on that, and I don’t want to speak for either one of them. So, I would leave it to whatever their words are and keep it that way, because it’s a delicate situation.”
CELEBRITIES
crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Why on earth is Angelina Jolie in Marvel’s Eternals?

There is something going on with Eternals, Oscar winner Chloé Zhao’s debut dip into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Perhaps it’s that this is one of the first MCU episodes to arrive almost fully formed, without endless teases and character introductions during previous instalments. Maybe it’s the way August’s final full trailer seemed to apologise for this in advance, explaining that Earth’s cosmic guardians had not bothered taking down mean ol’ Thanos during the Earth-shattering events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame because they had been told not to by some pesky unknown entity. But more likely it’s that ... hang on, is that Angelina Jolie in a blond wig and silver spandex?
MOVIES
WBAL Radio

Zendaya talks potential 'Dune' sequel, what she admires about Tom Holland

Zendaya's new film Dune isn't out for another week, but she's already ready for a sequel. Opening up to InStyle magazine, the 25-year-old actress revealed, "We'll see how the first [movie] goes, but I'm ready to do a second." "Whenever they call, I'm here," she continued. "[Co-star] Timothée [Chalamet] is...
MOVIES
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy