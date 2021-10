The price of bitcoin has reached an all-time high after a remarkable positive run.The cryptocurrency broke through the $64,000 record it arrived at in April, and continued to trade up after breaking the record.It comes after a remarkable recovery that saw it crash below $30,000 in July.The overall crypto market is also approaching an ATH, reaching above $2.5 trillion on Monday morning and continuing to climb on Tuesday. Several leading cryptocurrencies have also seen big gains, most notably Ethereum (ether), Binance Coin and Polkadot (DOT).Several prominent analysts believe the latest rally is the beginning of a major bull run...

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO