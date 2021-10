A Cryptopunks owner declined to sell Cryptopunk #6046 for $9.5M, citing the NFT’s inextricable connection to his brand and online persona as the reason for refusal. An offer of $9.5M in ETH was made by a user with ENS poap.eth for CryptoPunks #6046 NFT, which the owner of the NFT refused. Cryptopunks’ trading volume is approximately $2.1B. The owner refused the bid, which would have made the transaction arguably the most expensive CryptoPunk NFT transaction had it been accepted, the previous record being $7.57M for CryptoPunks#7804 earlier this year. The reason for the owner’s refusal is that he feels that his online personality and brand are tied to #6046, hence dispensing with it would sever that tie and dilute his online presence and identity.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO