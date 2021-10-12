London Spitfire Add ChrisTFer As New Head Coach

Doubles has always been a staple in the Super Smash Bros. competitive scene. While doubles isn’t the main attraction at major tournaments, it is a fun and exciting event that kicks off most tournament weekends. There have been dominant teams in the past, such as the legendary CLG duo known as “PewFat,” getting its name from its two players, Kevin “PewPewU” Toy and Zachary “SFAT” Cordoni, who dominated the Melee doubles competitive scene from 2013-2020. On the Smash Ultimate side of things, a team has shown potential in the past two majors to become Ultiatmes’s version of PewFat. The team consists of two best friends, Spencer “Scend” Garner and Luis “Lui$” Oceguera (referred to as Scend$ for the remainder of the article), who won both Smash Ultimate doubles tournaments at Riptide and Low Tide City.

