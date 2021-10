“From the start, I wanted to make it more useful than just a story about me. I find my own personal narrative to be the least interesting part,” Stevie Van Zandt says of Unrequited Infatuations. In his new book, Van Zandt offers a fair share of anecdotes from his days with Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes and his own Disciples of Soul, as well as his work on The Sopranos, Lilyhammer and Little Steven’s Underground Garage. Beyond this, though, he shares some broader musings and observations on history, society and culture.

MUSIC ・ 4 HOURS AGO