NFL

New York Jets Week 5 review

By Andrew Callahan
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 8 days ago
Back in the New York Jets schedule preview, TGH highlighted this Week 5 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons as a great test for Zach Wilson. It was a little more than that. The Falcons, which came into the week with the worst scoring defense in the NFL, completely shut him down.

