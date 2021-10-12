New York Jets Week 5 review

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! It’s an early game today as the New York Jets face the Atlanta Falcons in London. This game offers Zach Wilson the opportunity to continue what he started against the Tennessee Titans last week. The Falcons have arguably the worst pass defense in the NFL to date. They have allowed a league worst 120 passer rating this season. The Falcons also are worst in the league with 11 passing touchdowns allowed and zero interceptions. The Falcons also have just seven sacks on the year. Zach Wilson and the Jets passing offense aren’t likely to get a more favorable matchup this season. No time like the present to for Zach Wilson and the Jets passing game to shine. Let’s see how this goes today.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO