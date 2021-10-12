Minnesota utility predicting higher home heating bills this winter

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROSEMOUNT, Minn. – Minnesota Energy Resources (MER) says its customers can expect higher heating bills this winter due to a nationwide spike in natural gas prices. The energy utility says the price of natural gas has more than doubled this year and is at its highest point in a decade. Minnesota Energy Resources says its analysis predicts the typical residential customer will pay $44 more a month this winter compared to last year, and that’s assuming normal winter weather.

