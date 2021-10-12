CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demi Lovato says the term ‘alien’ is offensive to extraterrestrials: ‘I like to call them ETs’

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 8 days ago

Demi Lovato is sharing their thoughts about extraterrestrial life, including the term “alien,” which the singer thinks could be offensive to them.

The 29-year-old acclaimed artist, who recently revealed their new massive hand tattoo , is now talking about their long-awaited Peacock series Unidentified , in which Demi, their sister Dallas and best friend Mattew Scott Montgomery dive into extraterrestrial adventures.

Demi says they have always believed in UFOs, and the main purpose of the series is to show the viewers a different side of the individuals from outer space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pl7LD_0cOxyqJW00 Peacock/NBC

“I think that if there were beings that could harm us, we would have been gone a long time ago,” Demi continued, “I also think that if there are civilisations that are of consciousness in other dimensions, which has given them the technology to be able to travel through space.”

The singer confessed that extraterrestrials could be just “looking for nothing but peaceful encounters and interactions because like I said, if they wanted us gone, we would have been gone a long time ago!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I51Kp_0cOxyqJW00 Peacock/NBC

Demi went on to talk about the importance of using the right terms to refer to them, as the usual term “alien” could have negative connotations.

“I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything. That’s why I like to call them ETs! So yeah, that’s a little tidbit. A little information that I learned,” the artist concluded.

