One of Rochester’s Newest Restaurants is a Bit of a Mystery

Spend a Night at the Most Expensive Airbnb in Rochester, MN. Somewhere in the heart of the med city is the most expensive Airbnb in Rochester, Minnesota that will set you back $600 a night. The address is a secret until you book it but from the description on airbnb.com, the place is "located in the epic center of downtown Rochester". This is the first time I've ever seen a "personal concierge" listed in a description. You can see the full listing here. Obviously, you've got to see this place before you hit "book", so go ahead and take a glimpse at the photos they have shared on their airbnb.com site.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO