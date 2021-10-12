CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, MO

Call In Sick

 8 days ago

Someone went through Google Trends data, and ranked all 50 states according to how often people search for the phrase "call in sick.". They figured that anyone googling it is probably planning to call in sick . . . or looking for a better excuse than, "Sorry, I'm hung over." According to the results, the state where people are most likely to call in sick is Oregon. The ten states that google "call in sick" the most are: Oregon, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Arkansas, New Mexico, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Colorado. 9 states tied for least likely to call in sick: Vermont, Rhode Island, Delaware, Maine, Alaska, Wyoming, West Virginia, South Dakota, and North Dakota. And New Jersey is 10th.

