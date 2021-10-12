CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holloman Air Force Base, NM

Modernization effort underway to keep Holloman High Speed Test Track on the rails

Alamogordo Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHttps://www.holloman.af.mil/News/Display/Article/2806974/modernization-effort-underway-to-keep-holloman-high-speed-test-track-on-the-rai/ to read it in the original. HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — To ensure the Holloman High Speed Test Track at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, continues its record-setting ways and serves as a hub for testing to enhance pilot safety and hypersonic systems development for decades to come, 846th Test Squadron personnel are exploring the modernization of the HHSTT rail system.

KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

‘Virtual wall’ activating on Southwest border with military’s help, congressman says

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has asked for the Pentagon to oversee the placement of aerostats -- reconnaissance blimps -- along the Southwest border beginning with Texas and in every sector, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar told Border Report on Monday. Cuellar, a Democrat from Laredo, and vice chairman of the House Homeland Security Appropriations Committee, said that CBP has requested assistance from the U.S. military to deploy and monitor Tactical Aerostat Systems (TAS), as well as to provide additional aerial and ground support on the border with Mexico.
City
Holloman Air Force Base, NM
Alamogordo Daily News

Safety issues at Waste Isolation Pilot Plant slow disposal of nuclear waste near Carlsbad

Safety issues at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant meant a slowdown in shipments of nuclear waste accepted for disposal at the underground repository last month. There were only three shipments accepted in September, records show, and seven in August, while previous months averaged more than 20. So far this month, four containers were received on Oct. 1.
CARLSBAD, NM

