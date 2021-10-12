CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Scream’ Trailer: Ghostface Is Back

By Matt Singer
 9 days ago
Unfortunately for her and the rest of the residents of Woodsboro, it’s old Ghostface, that masked, horror-movie-obsessed killer from four previous Scream films. Granted, in each movie, Ghostface has been a role inherited by a different (or multiple different) psychopaths. And so a decade since the last Scream, a new Ghostface emerges to terrorize Sidney (Neve Campbell) and the rest of Woodsboro all over again. Also returning for this new Scream are original cast members Courteney Cox (as reporter Gale Weathers) and David Arquette (as bumbling police officer Dewey Riley).

Fairfield Mirror

Five Bone-Chilling Horror Movies to Watch This October

If there is anything that people associate October with, it is Halloween. A holiday where scaring your friends, getting candy and wearing unique costumes is incredibly popular. Halloween is a rare day where people put aside their differences and have fun with one another. And if there is any medium that people associate Halloween with, it is horror movies. The horror genre is in a mixed bag right now; for every successful and well-made entry in the genre comes an onslaught of cheap films that makes me question my love for the genre. However, if you are looking for fun but also terrifying movies this holiday season, you have come to the right place.
MOVIES
Collider

'SCREAM': First Images Bring Back Ghostface, the Scary Suburbs, and Sidney Prescott

The first images of the fifth Scream movie are here, and they tease another suburban horror tale of blood and paranoia. Simply named Scream, the upcoming movie intends to revive the horror franchise created by horror legend Wes Craven, and the images first revealed by Entertainment Weekly bring back some familiar faces. Scream will premiere in theaters on January 14, 2022.
MOVIES
Collider

'SCREAM' Poster Reveals the New Ghostface in Menacing Fashion

Fans have been anxiously waiting for the new addition to the Scream franchise, and it is quickly approaching. The first poster for the simply-titled SCREAM has been released with a terrifying Ghostface and a warning for fans to expect the unexpected when it comes to the ever-changing killer. Silhouetted in...
MOVIES
blackchronicle.com

‘Scream’ Is Back With Original Stars, Hits Theaters in 2022 [Trailer]

After a 10-year absence, the “Scream” franchise is back with its fifth installment featuring original cast members Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox and David Arquette. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town...
MOVIES
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

