CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Sanders raising funds for Democratic Socialist candidate in race for Buffalo mayor

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dqbX4_0cOxxF8C00
© Greg Nash

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is raising funds for the Democratic Socialist candidate in Buffalo’s mayoral race less than a month out from Election Day.

Sanders sent an email blast urging his supporters to make a small contribution to support India Walton’s campaign for Buffalo mayor, pointing to her progressive ideals.

“Please make a $2.70 contribution to help India Walton win the general election to become the next mayor of the city of Buffalo, New York, and to support our work electing progressives nationwide,” the email reads.

The fundraising email comes as the race for Buffalo mayor is heating up, with voters set to head to the polls in just three weeks.

Walton, a nurse and community activist, sent shockwaves throughout Buffalo when she scored an upset in June’s Democratic mayoral primary, beating incumbent Mayor Byron Brown (D) and Le’Candice Durham, who was a longshot candidate in the race.

If Walton wins next month, she will become Buffalo’s first female executive and the most high-profile socialist mayor the U.S. has seen in decades.

Days after Walton’s stunning primary victory, however, Brown announced that he would still be running for reelection as a write-in candidate.

He stressed that political races are not “completed” until general elections take place.

“It is important to know that no election is completed, no election is completed, until the general election takes place,” Brown said at the time.

Sanders, in the fundraising email, took a shot at Brown, arguing that he is “being funded by wealthy corporate developers and fighting for an agenda that benefits them.”

In the email, the Independent senator and two-time White House hopeful also likened the opposition Walton’s campaign has received to his own entrance into politics 40 years ago, when he was running to be the mayor of Burlington.

He said Walton’s shocking primary victory — despite claims that her campaign was “too radical” to win — was possible because she highlighted an agenda that “puts people first,” like he did in Burlington.

“When Democratic Socialist India Walton launched her campaign for Mayor of Buffalo, they said she was ‘too radical’ to win. She said she was bold and visionary. They said she had no chance to beat a four term incumbent,” the email reads.

“Then, earlier this year, she shocked everyone and won a close primary race that was only possible because she showed the political power of an agenda that puts people first. Much like we did when I was first elected Mayor of Burlington 40 years ago,” the email added.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Elections
Buffalo, NY
Society
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Walton, NY
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Brown
Person
Bernie Sanders
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

The Hill

364K+
Followers
42K+
Post
267M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy