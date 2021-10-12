Inmate dies after jail fight, officials say

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - On Friday at approximately 4 p.m., there was an incident in the Madison County Jail.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office reports there was an altercation between inmates that resulted in one individual, Eddie Stacey, being mortally injured.

Deputies and emergency medical personnel administered life saving measures, but despite these efforts, Stacey died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff's office said it will be seeking prosecution for this crime.

"We have full faith that our legal system will provide justice and hold those who are responsible accountable for their actions," the sheriff's office said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this tragedy."

