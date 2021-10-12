CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison County, ID

Inmate dies after jail fight, officials say

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ORsSa_0cOxx3cj00

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - On Friday at approximately 4 p.m., there was an incident in the Madison County Jail.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office reports there was an altercation between inmates that resulted in one individual, Eddie Stacey, being mortally injured.

Deputies and emergency medical personnel administered life saving measures, but despite these efforts, Stacey died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff's office said it will be seeking prosecution for this crime.

"We have full faith that our legal system will provide justice and hold those who are responsible accountable for their actions," the sheriff's office said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this tragedy."

The post Inmate dies after jail fight, officials say appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 8

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Medical examiner and cadaver dog called to park where investigators found Brian Laundrie’s items

The Sarasota County Medical Examiner and a cadaver dog were called on Wednesday to a Florida park where authorities found several items belonging to Brian Laundrie, the missing fiancé of Gabby Petito. The post Medical examiner and cadaver dog called to park where investigators found Brian Laundrie’s items appeared first on Local News 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Madison County, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Madison County, ID
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8

Missing man found deceased

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 4:15 p.m. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reports Bonneville County Search and Rescue and Bonneville County deputies found Richard Lawrence Harvey deceased near his home earlier Wednesday. The sheriff's office said there does not appear to be any foul play. The investigation is still...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
862K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy