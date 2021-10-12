'Blue Velvet' and Other Lee Morris Songs Acquired by Raleigh Music Publishing

Raleigh Music Publishing announced today (Oct. 12) that it has acquired the catalog of American songwriter Lee Morris. Morris's Billboard No. 1 hit, "Blue Velvet," which is included in the sale to RMP, is a testament to how valuable ownership of a culturally relevant composition can be for rights holders. The song was first recorded as a hit for Tony Bennett in 1951, but it reached its zenith in 1963 when it was re-recorded by crooner Bobby Vinton. While it might have seemed by the mid-sixties the song had had its run, interest in "Blue Velvet" was revived yet again in 1986 when filmmaker David Lynch constructed a successful mystery thriller under the same title. Blue Velvet also featured the Morris-penned track as a motif, with song placements multiple times throughout the film, and the film earned Lynch an Academy Award nomination.