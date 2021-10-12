CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Blue Velvet' and Other Lee Morris Songs Acquired by Raleigh Music Publishing

By Kristin Robinson
Billboard
 7 days ago

Raleigh Music Publishing announced today (Oct. 12) that it has acquired the catalog of American songwriter Lee Morris. Morris's Billboard No. 1 hit, "Blue Velvet," which is included in the sale to RMP, is a testament to how valuable ownership of a culturally relevant composition can be for rights holders. The song was first recorded as a hit for Tony Bennett in 1951, but it reached its zenith in 1963 when it was re-recorded by crooner Bobby Vinton. While it might have seemed by the mid-sixties the song had had its run, interest in "Blue Velvet" was revived yet again in 1986 when filmmaker David Lynch constructed a successful mystery thriller under the same title. Blue Velvet also featured the Morris-penned track as a motif, with song placements multiple times throughout the film, and the film earned Lynch an Academy Award nomination.

