Virginia Beach’s iconic ‘castle’ attracts a new occupant

A business plans to set up its kingdom in the “castle” on Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach.

After nearly a yearlong search for a new tenant, the iconic fortress-themed building, originally designed for Toy Castle toy store, was leased on Sept. 22.

A deck building company called The Composite Kingdom agreed to move in, said Mike Zarpas, S.L. Nusbaum’s vice president of retail brokerage and development.

Built in 1984 just a mile and a half southwest of Lynnhaven Mall, the single-story 15,600-square-foot building with 12-foot ceilings had numerous denizens through the years.

Zarpas negotiated the lease, which comes with an option to buy. Zarpas said he encouraged the new tenant to keep the unique architecture and take advantage of the castle facade as a way to market the business.

Since Inside Business reported on the empty castle in October last year, Zarpas said he showed the building to at least 50 prospective tenants or buyers. Interested parties included a local beauty supply chain and a Virginia Beach-based banquet hall.

“Three times a charm, I guess,” he said.

