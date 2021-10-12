CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Titane’ Wins Tight Race to Become France’s Official Oscar Submission

Film festival prize-winners with strong North American distribution often have an advantage in the Oscar race for Best International Feature Film (see our 2022 predictions here ). In the heated battle over the final selection from France’s Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, which announced their submission on October 12, Julia Ducournau ’s taboo-busting Palme d’Or and TIFF Midnight Madness winner “ Titane ” emerged as the final pick.

The film beat out rookie Audrey Diwan’s Venice Golden Lion winner, the ’60s drama “Happening” (IFC Films), an immersive look at a high-school achiever’s harrowing experience trying to get an abortion, as well as surprise finalist “Bac Nord,” a slum policier directed by Cédric Jimenez, a French box-office smash with a low profile stateside — which was co-written by rising star Diwan.

The French selection committee included one-year members — auteurs Florian Zeller and Julie Delpy, ex-WarnerMedia senior executive Iris Knobloch, producer Alain Goldman, and sales agents Emilie Georges and Grégory Chambet — as well as permanent institutional member Unifrance president Serge Toubiana, along with the César Academy’s Elisabeth Tanner (a top agent who represents “Titane” actress Agathe Rousselle), and Cannes director Thierry Frémaux (who favored his Palme d’Or winner).

Since Cannes, “Titane” has scored rave reviews , along with a few pans, as well as a wide U.S. release on 525 screens, grossing after its second weekend more than $1 million at the domestic box office, and more than $3.6 million worldwide. It’s the biggest opening for a French-language film in over 15 years, the second-biggest of all time, and the biggest for a Palme d’Or winner in 17 years.

The film also scored second place (behind “The Power of the Dog”) in IndieWire’s Critics Survey of the best films from the fall festival circuit.

Both IFC president Arianna Bocco and Neon chief Tom Quinn (who has called Ducournau “the future of cinema”) lobbied in Paris for their movies. Quinn could show the committee what he did for not only Celine Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” ($3.7 million domestic), which was not picked as the French Oscar submission last round, but for another Palme d’Or winner, Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite,” which in 2020 collected four Oscars including International Feature, Director, Screenplay, and Picture, the first foreign-language movie to earn that honor.

“Titane” has made a splash on the festival circuit since Cannes 2021 (read IndieWire’s own glowing review from chief critic David Ehrlich right here ) and has become a polarizing must-see title: mainstream critics have not always embraced the story of a car-loving dancer (Agathe Rousselle) with a taste for murder who winds up impersonating the long-lost son of a firefighter (Vincent Lindon) who embraces the gender-bending creature for whoever she wants to be.

The question now is how the film will play for the expanded international committee of some 1,000 global participants (mostly in Los Angeles). New committee co-head Rajendra Roy, film curator of MoMa (who replaced outgoing Larry Karaszewski), urged Academy members on Twitter to sign up for the International committee:

In order to vote, members must watch a dozen or so films at festivals, screenings, theaters, or on the Academy online portal, and rate them to come up with a shortlist of 15 films (announced on December 21, 2021) for the overall Academy to watch.

Those who see the entire shortlist can pick the final five nominees, to be announced on Oscar nominations morning, February 8.

IndieWire

As a Black-Led Western, ‘The Harder They Fall’ Is Rare, but Don’t Call It an Alternative History

With a cast led by Black actors, including Idris Elba and Regina King, Jeymes Samuel’s upcoming film “The Harder They Fall” stands in stark contrast to the white-dominated world of classic Westerns. But the way Samuel sees it, his vision is more rooted in truth than John Wayne’s version of the Old West. “Black people in period pieces — we’re not subservient. ‘The Harder They Fall’ is not an alternative viewpoint of the West. It’s actually a realistic viewpoint of the West,” Samuel said during a recent Q&A in support of the Netflix film. “What Hollywood was feeding us for all...
MOVIES
IndieWire

From ‘Belfast’ to ‘Spencer,’ Top Oscar Contenders Are Skipping Platforms to Open Big

For an Oscar-contending film, the platform run — opening in perhaps five theaters in New York and Los Angeles, and slowly increasing its footprint over weeks or months — is sacred. In the last 15 years, “Argo” and “The Departed” are the only two Oscar Best Picture winners that opened in more than 25 theaters. This year, things are different. Kenneth Branagh’s acclaimed “Belfast” became an immediate frontrunner as the winner of the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival’s often-predictive Audience Award. In the past, a platform release for the sensitive black-and-white period film would certainly follow. This year, Focus is expected...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Diane Weyermann, Participant Exec and ‘An Inconvenient Truth’ EP, Remembered by Film Community

The passing of documentary film champion and Participant Media executive Diane Weyermann has left a mark on the film community. The Participant chief content officer and former director of the Sundance Institute’s Documentary Film Program died on Thursday at the age of 66 after a battle with cancer. Weyermann played a formative role in the documentary space, executive-producing Oscar-winning documentaries such as Davis Guggenheim’s “An Inconvenient Truth,” Laura Poitras’ “Citizenfour,” and Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar’s “American Factory.” While at Participant, she oversaw films including “Darfur Now” (2007), Robert Kenner’s “Food, Inc.” (2008), Errol Morris’ “Standard Operating Procedure” (2008), Joshua Oppenheimer’s...
MOVIES
New Haven Register

France's Oscar Submission: Three Women Filmmakers Among Possible Selections That Could End 30-Year Drought

France has been a supreme force in the Oscars’ international feature race for decades. This year, three acclaimed films from women directors — Céline Sciamma, Audrey Diwan and Julia Ducournau — are believed to be at the top of the list to represent the country for the upcoming 94th ceremony, set to take place on March 27. Though France is the most-nominated country in the history of the category, it hasn’t walked away with the prize in nearly 30 years. Can that change this year?
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florian Zeller
Person
Vincent Lindon
Person
Thierry Frémaux
Person
Julie Delpy
Person
Cédric Jimenez
Deadline

France Shortlists ‘Titane’, ‘Happening’ & ‘Bac Nord’ As International Feature Oscar Submission

France’s Oscar selection committee has shortlisted three titles as the country’s potential submission for the International Feature Oscar race. They include Audrey Diwan’s Venice Golden Lion winner L’Evénement (Happening), Julia Ducournau’s Cannes Palme d’Or laureate Titane and Cédric Jiminez’s Bac Nord (The Stronghold) which ran out of competition on the Riviera in July. The two major prizewinners, Happening and Titane, were expected to figure among the group which will now be whittled down with the official entry announced on October 12. Titane was released locally by Diaphana Distribution in July after making history as only the second film directed by a...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Oscars 2022: Hungary, Netherlands, Israel submissions revealed

Entries for the 2022 Oscar for best international feature are underway, and Screen is profiling each one on this page. The 94th Academy Awards will take place on March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This is the first time since 2018 that the ceremony will take place in March, having moved to avoid conflicting with the Winter Olympics.
WORLD
Screendaily

Julia Ducournau’s Cannes winner ‘Titane’ chosen as France’s Oscar entry

Julia Ducournau’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner Titane will be France’s submission to the best international film category for the 2022 Oscars. It was among three films shortlisted in the country’s two-part selection process alongside Audrey Diwan’s Venice Golden Lion winner Happening and Cédric Jimenez’s box office hit Bac Nord (aka The Stronghold).
MOVIES
Indiewire

Penelope Cruz Takes on Kristen Stewart for Best Actress as This Year’s Oscar Race Goes Global

While it’s far too soon to know which movies will win Oscars next March, we do know a few movies that won’t. For example, Pedro Almodovar’s maternal drama “Parallel Mothers” is out of the running for Best International Film after Spain selected a different film as its official submission, while Venice Golden Lion winner “Happening” lost its chance after France went with Palme d’Or winner “Titane” instead. In the case of the Almodovar film, however, the absence from one category only means that campaigns will accelerate in other ones, such as Best Actress — where Penelope Cruz will take on Kristen Stewart for her acclaimed performance in “Spencer”.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: France Selects Cannes Winner ‘Titane’ for International Feature Category

France has selected Julia Ducournau’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner Titane to represent the country for the 2022 Oscars in the best international feature category. Ducournau’s revenge drama beat out the other two titles on France’s shortlist: Audrey Diwan’s Venice Golden Lion winner Happening, a period abortion drama, and Cédric Jiminez’s The Stronghold, a crime thriller set in the streets of Marseille. Titane is by far the most radical of the three. The feature, Ducournau’s follow-up to her well-received cannibal-coming-of-age story Raw, mixes extreme body horror and elements of female revenge films with macho muscle-car-obsessed movies. (A key plot point involves the lead character,...
MOVIES
Deadline

International Insider: ‘Squid Game’ Focus; ‘Titane’ Enters Oscar Race; BBC Bullying Guidelines; Mipcom & MIA Wraps

Happy Friday International Insiders, Tom Grater here delivering your weekly batch of international headlines. To get this sent to your inbox every Friday, sign up here. The Numbers Game New record: South Korean action drama Squid Game is officially a phenomenon. It was already widely accepted that the show was on its way to becoming one of the biggest original streaming hits of all time, and on Tuesday Netflix confirmed it. The series drew 111 million viewers in its first month on the platform, per internal estimates, which makes it the biggest launch in the company’s history. That’s including all English-language content, with...
TV SERIES
filmneweurope.com

FNE Oscar Watch 2022: Tereza37 to Represent Croatia in Oscar Race

ZAGREB: Tereza37 by Danilo Šerbedžija has been selected by the Filmmakers’ Association of Croatia as the Croatian candidate for the 94th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film, which stars and is written by Lana Barić, follows a 37 years...
MOVIES
Vulture

Oscar Futures: Who’s in Front As the Race Kicks Off?

Kirsten Dunst in The Power of the Dog and Will Smith in King Richard. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Netflix and Warner Bros. Every week between now and February 8, when the Academy Award nominations are announced, Vulture will consult its crystal ball to determine the changing fortunes of this year’s Oscars race. In our “Oscar Futures” column, we’ll let you in on insider gossip, parse brand-new developments, and track industry buzz to figure out who’s up, who’s down, and who’s currently leading the race for a coveted Oscar nomination.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Valdimar Jóhannsson’s ‘Lamb’ named Iceland’s Oscar submission

Valdimar Jóhannsson’s Lamb will fly the flag for Iceland in the Academy’s best international feature film category. The film won the Cannes Un Certain Regard Prize Of Originality and stars Noomi Rapace in the story of a childless couple in rural Iceland who make an alarming discovery one day in their sheep barn and face the consequences when they defy the will of nature.
MOVIES
Deadline

Oscars: Iceland Selects ‘Lamb’ As International Feature Submission

Valdimar Jóhannsson’s Lamb has been selected as Iceland’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2022 Academy Awards. Lamb, which debuted in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section and won its Prize of Originality is Jóhannsson’s first feature and is released domestically by A24. This past weekend, it hit the Top 10 for the second frame running at the North American box office, surging past $2M. Jóhannsson co-wrote the screenplay with celebrated Icelandic poet Sjón. Noomi Rapace, who is also an executive producer, stars in the dark and malevolent folktale about a childless couple in rural Iceland who...
WORLD
Screendaily

AFI Fest adds Finnish Oscar submission ‘Compartment No.6’ to roster (exclusive)

Juho Kuosmanen’s Finnish Oscar submission Compartment No. 6 has joined AFI Fest’s World Cinema line-up and will receive its US premiere next month. Following the world premiere of in Cannes in July, Sony Pictures Classics acquired North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Compartment No....
MOVIES
GoldDerby

‘Belfast’ wins Middleburg Film Festival Audience Award; Is Oscar glory now inevitable?

Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film “Belfast” has picked up this year’s Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature at the Middleburg Film Festival. It’s another major prize for the black-and-white drama after winning the same honor at the Toronto International Film Festival last month. The film is building up momentum as a front-runner for Best Picture and several other categories at the upcoming Oscars ceremony in March, 2022. The festival, which returned to in-person screenings after doing outdoor showings and online presentations last year, is based in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. All of the past recipients that have claimed this honor have...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Picks Up Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘Lost Daughter’ for U.K., Germany From Entertainment One

Netflix has picked up Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut “The Lost Daughter” for additional territories, snapping up U.K., Benelux and German rights to the Venice-premiering feature. The streaming service struck the deal with Entertainment One, which had previously secured the rights for these markets from Endeavor Content. The platform already held the majority of worldwide rights, and will launch the movie on Dec. 31. The film, which picked up the Best Screenplay award for Gyllenhaal out of Venice, was adapted from the 2006 novel by author Elena Ferrante. It stars Olivia Colman as a woman on holiday in Greece coming to terms with...
MOVIES
IndieWire

From Alex Gibney to Steve James, 19 Documentarians Will Make You Ache for the Loss of Diane Weyermann

Social justice has always been the bailiwick of documentary filmmakers, but the late Diane Weyermann was the woman who gave it the financing and clout it deserved. From the Sundance Institute to Participant Media, she passionately supported documentaries that might not otherwise exist. She made them better, found their audiences, and elevated what was once considered a low-budget sideline. Her projects received 10 Oscar nominations (including “RBG,” “The Look of Silence,” “Murderball,” and “The Square”) and four wins (including “The Cove,” “Citizenfour,” “An Inconvenient Truth,” and “American Factory”). However, to sum up her impact in the language of credits and awards...
MOVIES
IndieWire

AFI FEST Full Lineup: 2021 Festival Adds ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘Parallel Mothers,’ and More

Updated on October 19, 2021 with new additions. The American Film Institute announced today the full lineup for this year’s AFI FEST, which includes Sony Pictures Classics’ “Parallel Mothers,” written and directed by Academy Award winner Pedro Almodóvar and starring the beloved Spanish auteur’s longtime muse Penélope Cruz. The film will receive a red carpet premiere at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre on Saturday, November 13. Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” has also been added, and will screen at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday, November 11. Other additions to the lineup include buzzy festival titles such as Sean Baker’s “Red...
MOVIES
