The Warriors will open the season with one starting lineup, and they almost certainly will finish it with another. That’s because five-time All-Star Klay Thompson will be watching on the bench when the ball tips off on Oct. 19 against the Lakers in Los Angeles. Until he is cleared to practice without restriction, which the Warriors hope will occur sometime in December, his place in the starting lineup will belong to someone else.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO