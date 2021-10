Given the current travel situation, Corsair has decided to hold off for at least another year, its ambition to fly to the United States, while we re-establish our passenger growth between Paris and French Overseas territories, Punta Cana, Bamako, Cotonou, and Montreal (in Summer 2022). Our plan is to include the United States as soon as possible, following the delivery of 5 new A330-NEOs into the fleet, when we will be equipped with the latest safety, comfort, and environmental sound product for our US passengers.

